 
 

Howie Mandel Loves Filming 'America's Got Talent' Though He Doesn't Always Agree With Other Judges

The 66-year-old comedian shares that he has learned to 'agree to disagree' with Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell and that they 'respect the disagreement.'

  • Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Howie Mandel has opened up about how his relationship with other judges on "America's Got Talent". In a new interview, the Canadian TV star shares that he has learned to "agree to disagree" with other judges.

The 66-year-old comedian sits on the show's judging panel alongside Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell, and although they don't always agree with each other, he still loves filming the program. He shared, "What's great is, I think we disagree but we agree to disagree. We respect the disagreement."

"We don't have the same taste and that's what we love about everybody there," Howie continued sharing. "That's what I love about Heidi, Sofia, and Simon."

Howie has particularly enjoyed working with Simon once again, after the outspoken star broke his back when he fell off his electric bike in 2020. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Howie, who joined the show in 2010, quipped, "Simon, I'm just glad to have him, [because] he keeps falling off his bike."

Meanwhile, Howie recently revealed he went "insane" when he had to quarantine after contracting COVID-19. The "America's Got Talent" judge, who has previously spoken openly about his struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety, admitted the "mental pain" of being isolated away from his loved ones was far worse than the physical symptoms of the virus.

"I got locked away for 10 days. I'm vaxxed, and I'm boosted, so my symptoms weren't terrible. But ... the mental pain of me being locked in a room for 10 days, not going near anybody ... I went insane," he explained. "I still feel like I'm recovering from that, the insanity. And I'm not joking. I got incredibly depressed, incredibly neurotic."

"My only panacea to my physical health and my mental health is distracting myself," Howie added. "You can't distract yourself for 10 days alone in a room."

