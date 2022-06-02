'Grey's Anatomy' Star Chris Carmack Reveals Second Child's Moniker, Unveils First Adorable Photo

Instagram Celebrity

The actor portraying Dr. Atticus 'Link' Lincoln on ABC's hit medical drama becomes a father for the second time after welcoming a baby girl who was born two weeks before her due date.

AceShowbiz - Chris Carmack has become a father for the second time. The actor portraying Atticus Lincoln on ABC's hit medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" has unveiled his newborn baby's name with a sweet post on social media.

The 41-year-old star, who already has five-year-old daughter Kai with wife Erin Slaver, has announced the early arrival of his second baby girl on May 10, who was born two weeks before her due date.

The couple have named the tot Cielle Estee and the moniker has a special meaning as it translates to "sky and the stars." Alongside a series of adorable snaps of the newborn, he wrote on Instagram, "We had a baby! Cielle Estee Carmack, (means the sky and the stars) and that's exactly what she is to us! Born 2 weeks early on May 10th, she was the best surprise we could've imagined!"

The couple announced their pregnancy news in March, when they celebrated their little girl's impending arrival with a Fiesta-themed bash.

Chris captioned a series of pictures from the party, "How do you celebrate your second baby girl?? With a FIESTA course! We are about 9 weeks away! (surprise) Thanks to all the wonderful friends who came to celebrate and to everyone who made this party unforgettable!"

"The O.C." alum met his wife on the set of "Nashville" and they tied the knot in October 2018.

Announcing the arrival of their firstborn in 2016, the same year they got engaged, Erin gushed at the time, "In my life, I never imagined I'd experience something so beautiful." She added, "I couldn't have made it through naturally without @britteanderson and @realcarmack by my side. We are completely in love with our 2 day old, sweet baby girl."

Chris has played Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln on ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" since 2018, and the show's season 19 finale airs this Thursday, June 2.