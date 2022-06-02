 
 

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Chris Carmack Reveals Second Child's Moniker, Unveils First Adorable Photo

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Chris Carmack Reveals Second Child's Moniker, Unveils First Adorable Photo
Instagram
Celebrity

The actor portraying Dr. Atticus 'Link' Lincoln on ABC's hit medical drama becomes a father for the second time after welcoming a baby girl who was born two weeks before her due date.

  • Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chris Carmack has become a father for the second time. The actor portraying Atticus Lincoln on ABC's hit medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" has unveiled his newborn baby's name with a sweet post on social media.

The 41-year-old star, who already has five-year-old daughter Kai with wife Erin Slaver, has announced the early arrival of his second baby girl on May 10, who was born two weeks before her due date.

The couple have named the tot Cielle Estee and the moniker has a special meaning as it translates to "sky and the stars." Alongside a series of adorable snaps of the newborn, he wrote on Instagram, "We had a baby! Cielle Estee Carmack, (means the sky and the stars) and that's exactly what she is to us! Born 2 weeks early on May 10th, she was the best surprise we could've imagined!"

  See also...

The couple announced their pregnancy news in March, when they celebrated their little girl's impending arrival with a Fiesta-themed bash.

Chris captioned a series of pictures from the party, "How do you celebrate your second baby girl?? With a FIESTA course! We are about 9 weeks away! (surprise) Thanks to all the wonderful friends who came to celebrate and to everyone who made this party unforgettable!"

"The O.C." alum met his wife on the set of "Nashville" and they tied the knot in October 2018.

Announcing the arrival of their firstborn in 2016, the same year they got engaged, Erin gushed at the time, "In my life, I never imagined I'd experience something so beautiful." She added, "I couldn't have made it through naturally without @britteanderson and @realcarmack by my side. We are completely in love with our 2 day old, sweet baby girl."

Chris has played Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln on ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" since 2018, and the show's season 19 finale airs this Thursday, June 2.

You can share this post!

Queen Elizabeth II's Jet Forced to Abort Its Landing Ahead of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Kaley Cuoco on Filming Another 'The Flight Attendant' Season: I Think 'the Plane Has Landed'
Related Posts
Chris Carmack Shares First Looks at His Wedding to Erin Slaver

Chris Carmack Shares First Looks at His Wedding to Erin Slaver

Most Read
Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit
Celebrity

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Kylie Jenner Offers Another Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy With Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner Offers Another Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy With Daughter Stormi

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Justin Hartley Claimed to Be Happy to Put Chrishell Stause Divorce Behind

Justin Hartley Claimed to Be Happy to Put Chrishell Stause Divorce Behind

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute