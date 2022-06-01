 
 

Queen Elizabeth II's Jet Forced to Abort Its Landing Ahead of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

The British monarch is caught up in a mid-air drama on-board a 13-seater private plane, which takes her from Aberdeen to London, ahead of celebrating her 70 years of service.

  • Jun 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Queen Elizabeth II has had a plane drama ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The British monarch's jet was forced to abort its landing due to bad weather on Tuesday, May 31.

The 96-year-old monarch was caught up in mid-air drama on-board a 13-seater plane, which was taking her from Aberdeen to London, ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The pilot tried to land the jet but was forced to return to the skies seconds before it was due to touch down due to a combination of lightning, rain and hail, according to The Sun newspaper.

However, the pilot did manage to land the jet at the second time of trying, as the Queen arrived near her home in Windsor before she was whisked in a 4x4 vehicle with one of her beloved corgis on the back seat.

Meanwhile, the Queen, who is the longest-reigning British monarch of all time, reaffirmed her commitment to continue to serve earlier this year. Although she wasn't able to attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March, she still stressed her commitment to her role.

In a statement, she said, "In this year of my Platinum Jubilee, it has given me pleasure to renew the promise I made in 1947, that my life will always be devoted in service." She added, "Today, it is rewarding to observe a modern, vibrant and connected Commonwealth that combines a wealth of history and tradition with the great social, cultural and technological advances of our time. That the Commonwealth stands ever taller is a credit to all who have been involved."

The monarch also spoke of the Commonwealth as being a "family of nations", adding that it "continues to be a point of connection, co-operation and friendship." Her statement continued, "It is a place to come together to pursue common goals and the common good, providing everyone with the opportunity to serve and benefit. In these testing times, it is my hope that you can draw strength and inspiration from what we share, as we work together towards a healthy, sustainable and prosperous future for all."

