The Used Drops Off Slam Dunk Festival as Bert McCracken Seeks Help for Mental Health Issues
The frontman of the rock band reveals that he has been facing 'new and overwhelming challenges' lately and he needs to find 'professional treatment' and prioritize his well being.

  • Jun 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Used have decided to cancel their upcoming performance at Slam Dunk Festival. The rock band have pulled out of the music event as frontman Bert McCracken seeks help for his mental health.

The 40-year-old rocker has revealed he's been facing "new and overwhelming challenges" lately, and needs to receive "professional treatment" and prioritize his well being. As a result, the "I Caught Fire" band have decided to cancel their upcoming slots at the alternative music festival, which is held at Temple Newsam in Leeds on Saturday, June 4 and Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire on Sunday, June 5.

In a social media statement, Bert, whose full name is Robert Edward McCracken, said, "I have always been open about my struggle with mental health and have recently found myself facing new and overwhelming challenges." He continued, "For this reason, I won't be able to play the upcoming shows at Slam Dunk."

He further apologized to the fans as saying, "I am so sorry but needed to make this decision to focus on professional treatment and self-care. Performing live for The Used fans is one of my greatest joys, and I can't imagine doing anything else. We have the best fans in the world, thank you for your undying support." He concluded his message, "With Love, Robbie and The Used."

Fans attending the two sister festivals, which have the same lineup, will still be able to catch the likes of Sum 41, Alexisonfire, Beartooth and Dropkick Murphys.

