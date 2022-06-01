 
 

Hailey Bieber Credits Therapy for Helping Her Cope With 'Negative Attention' She Receives Online

The wife of pop star Justin Bieber admits that seeing a therapist to improve her mental wellbeing has been 'such a game changer' for her as it can make her feel 'safe.'

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) has opened up about how seeing a therapist has helped her. The wife of pop star Justin Bieber has credited therapy for helping her cope with mental health issues, noting that it has been "such a game changer" for her.

The 25-year-old model, who is married to the pop superstar, previously revealed that she started seeing a therapist to cope with the "negative attention" she receives online. And Hailey has admitted having someone to talk to who makes her feel "safe" and "not judged" has vastly improved her mental wellbeing.

In a new video on her YouTube channel, she said, "There are several things I like to do to check in with myself." She went on adding, "One of those things being talk to somebody you trust. It's something that I felt not sure of in the beginning."

"But the more I've grown my relationship with my therapist, it has been such a game changer for me and it's a space where I feel really safe to be able to talk about what's going on in my mind, say things out loud and feel safe and not feel judged," Hailey further explained.

Hailey struggles so much with the hate she receives online because she wants "everybody to like me." She said, "I'm somebody who struggles with people-pleasing and really wanting everybody to like me and caring a lot about what people have to say and what they think."

However, she doesn't want to quit social media because she believes there are many benefits to being online. She explained, "I think it's a really wonderful and beautiful tool to be able to connect with people. There's a lot about it that I also do love and I'm just in a space where I'm trying to have the healthiest relationship with social media that I possibly can."

Hailey has faced a lot of scrutiny on social media over the years, and last year, her husband branded one online troll "a sad excuse of a human" for encouraging people to insult his wife after they tried to say that his ex-partner, Selena Gomez, was better for him. Hailey, who tied the knot with the "Anyone" singer in 2018, previously shared how having a spouse who has been in the public eye and "dealing with this" a lot longer than her, also helps her a great deal.

