Justin Bieber Celebrates Little Sister Jazmyn's 14th Birthday With Sweet Tribute

In a tribute shared on his Instagram page, the 'What Do You Mean?' singer gushes over the teenage girl, calling her the 'most beautiful, precious, little sis a brother could ask for.'

  • May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber is celebrating his little sister's latest milestone. As Jazmyn turned 14, the "Peaches" hitmaker took to his social media accounts to offer a sweet tribute to the teenage girl.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, May 30, the Canadian superstar shared some photos of himself and his half-sister from the past and present. "Can't believe im saying this but Happy 14th birthday to the sweetest, most beautiful, precious, little sis a brother could ask for !! Love you @jazmynbieber," he captioned the post.

Jazmyn and 12-year-old Jaxon are Justin's half-siblings from his father Jeremy Bieber. Their mother is Jeremy's ex Erin Wagner. The crooner is also a half-brother to 3-year-old Bay, whom his dad shares with wife Chelsey, and 15-year-old Allie Rebelo, who is Chelsey's daughter from a previous relationship.

Justin has been known for being a family man. Last August, he celebrated Bay's birthday during a family gathering. He was joined by his wife Hailey Baldwin, all of his siblings, his dad as well as Chelsey.

Giving fans a look at the special event, the "Love Yourself" singer shared a sweet photo of him and Hailey cradling the toddler as they happily smiled for the camera. In the accompaniment of the post, he penned, "Ma familia."

For the occasion, Justin kept it casual by wearing turquoise shorts and a button-down shirt. He completed his style with a black baseball cap. The model, meanwhile, looked pretty in a short-sleeved black short jumpsuit with a white collar and a daisy pattern all over it. The lovebirds both wore matching white sneakers.

Back in 2015, Justin opened up about wanting to be a good example for his siblings. "I love my brother and sister so much. I want to help them be the best they can be and being someone they can look up to is definitely an important part of that," he told PEOPLE at that time.

