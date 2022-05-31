Chance the Rapper Sends Love to Anita Baker After She Thanks Him for Helping Her Regain Her Masters

Instagram Music

The 'Sweet Love' songstress, who gained control of her master recordings in September 2021, gives a shout-out to the emcee when she is performing at a show.

AceShowbiz - Chance the Rapper wants Anita Baker to know he really appreciates her recent shout-out to him. After the "Sweet Love" singer thanked him publicly for helping her regain her masters, the "No Brainer" spitter sent love to her on social media.

Anita extended her gratitude while performing at a show on Saturday, May 28. "You should say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry and by way of helping me, helping me to get a hold and ownership of my master recordings," she said in a video surfacing online while pointing at Chance, who stood up in the audience as everyone clapped.

Catching wind of the clip, Chance quote-retweeted it and wrote, "I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night. Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US." The exchange continued as Anita replied, "Had no idea you would be in our Midst. Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes. Hope Ms. Essence enjoyed her Birthday ABXO."

The 29-year-old emcee then responded, "WOW the fact that you remembered my friends name AND that it was her birthday just echoes what an INCREDIBLE PERSON you are on top of all that you've given artistically." He further gushed, "Honored and blessed to call you friend miss @IAMANITABAKER."

Anita gained control of her master recordings in September 2021. When announcing the great news, she shared a picture of her first 5 albums, "The Songstress", "Rapture", "Giving You the Best That I Got", "Compositions" and "Rhythm of Love". Alongside the snap, she raved, "All My Children Are Coming Home... Impossible Things Happen ... Every. Single. Day. Gratefully."

Taylor Swift, who has her fair share of trying to take control of her own masters, later congratulated Anita for her achievement. "What a beautiful moment, CONGRATULATIONS ANITA!!" the "Look What You Made Me Do" hitmaker exclaimed, to which the 64-year-old replied, "Thank You, for Your *Fire & Support!! It Inspires us all, to move Mountains."