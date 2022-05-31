Sofia Richie Gushes She's 'Obsessed' With Elliot Grainge, Shares Romantic Engagement Party Pictures

Instagram Celebrity

In her social media account, the model daughter of Lionel Richie shows off her and her fiance's floral-themed party, which was attended by members of her famous family.

May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sofia Richie is still drunk in love with Elliot Grainge. The daughter of Lionel Richie gushed that she is "obsessed" with her fiance as she shared pictures from their romantic engagement party in her social media account.

Making use of her Instagram account, the 23-year-old model put out several pictures from her floral-themed engagement party. In the photos, she was seen sporting a white dress with pink flowers, leaves and branches embroidered on it. Her fiance, in the meantime, was dressed in a cream suit. To accompany the Monday, May 30 post, she gushed by writing, "Obsessed w/ you."

Elliot popped the big question to Sofia in April with a romantic proposal filled with candles and flowers petals. Feeling over the moon afterward, the 10K Projects CEO posted an Instagram photo of them kissing with a caption that simply read, "She said yes." In the comment of his post, his new fiancee wrote, "I love you."

As for Sofia, she shared two pictures from the proposal on her Instagram account. Her first photo saw her music executive fiance getting down on his knee. Her second one showed the moment they shared a kiss. In the caption of the post, she wrote a sweet message that read, "Forever isn't long enough @elliot."

Sofia first sparked dating rumor with Elliot back in January 2021. Two months later, their romantic relationship was confirmed. In April 2021, a source dished to Us Weekly that the two "started out as friends before they became a couple, and are now getting serious." The source added, "Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together."

The insider continued, "He's super sweet and a really cool guy - her friends and family approve!" The source also stated to the outlet that Sofia loved how "lowkey" Elliot is. "She loves that he's low-key and isn't someone who craves the spotlight," the source added, "They like to be homebodies but also enjoy going out together."