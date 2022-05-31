 
 

Comedian Larry David Plays Important Role in Top Agent Ari Emanuel's Gorgeous Wedding

In the lavish ceremony, the comedian officiates the top agent's marriage, while other big names, such as Elon Musk, Diddy, Emily Ratajkowski and Tyler Perry, are present to celebrate his big day.

AceShowbiz - Larry David has answered to an honorary and important request from Ari Emanuel. For the top agent's gorgeous wedding ceremony, the comedian was asked to play an important role in it, that was to officiate his marriage.

As Ari and his new wife Sarah Staudinger exchanged their vows on the last weekend in May, Larry stood in the middle and made the marriage official. To do the honor, the 74-year-old comedian dressed up in a classic black suit. The ceremony itself was held outdoor and celebrated in the South of France.

Photos from the wedding, which were obtained by Hollywood Life, showed Ari dressed in a classic black suit, while Sarah donned a classic sleeveless white wedding gown. The two looked happy and in love as they talked with their guests. In the pictures, the 61-year-old WME co-founder and his wife were also captured dancing romantically among their famous guests.

Since Ari was one of the biggest and renowned agents in Los Angeles, a lot of CEOs and A-listers were present to celebrate his big day. Elon Musk, P. Diddy, Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, as well as Tyler Perry were among the famous guests at the party. They all seemed to have a great time during the event.

Elon was seen, in some of the pictures shared, wearing a dark blue suit and sunglasses for the occasion. As for Diddy, he looked dapper in a classic black blazer over a white shirt and black pants, whereas Emily donned a blue sleeveless dress with high slit and carried a small black bag.

Larry was not the only celebrity who has the honor in officiating weddings. A number of other celebrities have done it as well. Back in 2013, Benedict Cumberbatch got ordained to officiate the wedding of his friends Rob Rinder and Seth Cummings in Ibiza, Spain.

Blake Shelton also officiated the wedding of fellow country singer Ashley Monroe. In addition to those two, Queen Latifah once officiated the marriage of, not one, but 33 couples at 2014 Grammy Awards during Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' performance of "Same Love".

