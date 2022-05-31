 
 

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The brand ambassador of Chanel looks happy in photos to celebrate her 23rd birthday despite the criticism over her lack of support for her father amid the actor's court battle against Amber Heard.

  • May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lily-Rose Depp didn't let her father's well-publicized defamation trial ruin her mood on her special day. The daughter of Johnny Depp appeared to be unfazed by the recent criticism over her lack of support for her dad as she celebrated her birthday.

On Saturday, May 28, the French-American model/actress treated her Instagram followers to new pictures to mark her 23rd birthday. In her first photos since the trial began, she looked happy as she flashed a smile with her eyes closed.

Lily-Rose wore a pink tank top with a pink shash that read "Birthday Princess." She also shared a snap of a flower bouquet that she likely received as a gift on her birthday. She simply captioned the photo with "23," ice cream emojis and a flower emoji.

  See also...

Lily-Rose's birthday post came weeks after she was criticized for staying silent amid her father Johnny's defamation trial against Amber Heard. Some superfans of the "Alice in Wonderland" star went as far as leaving hate comments on her social media accounts as she didn't post anything on her feed since April 9, several days before the trial began on April 11.

"why aren't you helping your dad," one person wrote in a comment underneath the model's Instagram post. Another person slammed the "Voyagers" star as saying, "Only reason she's famous it's bc of her dad and she posts absolutely nothing about him and how amber heard is destroying his career, but she have blm on her stupid profile." A third comment read, "Please help your father !!!!"

However, her fans have come to her defense, with one hitting back at the critics, "She doesn't owe you ANYTHING and she doesn't need to do ANYTHING… stop harassing her." Another claimed, "Johnny would not want you all attacking his daughter. Leave her alone. She has done nothing to deserve yall attacking her. Be better humans!"

Meanwhile, the trial has headed to jury deliberations after both teams presented their closing arguments on Friday. The verdict isn't expected until the last day of May or the start of June due to the amount of evidence that has been given, while the jury will resume deliberations on Tuesday after a three-day weekend.

You can share this post!

Cardi B Treats Offset to Sensual Pole Dance During Extravagant Cabo Getaway

Bradley Cooper Unrecognizable as Leonard Bernstein in First Look of 'Maestro'
Related Posts
Lily-Rose Depp Defended by Fans for Remaining Silent Amid Dad Johnny and Amber Heard's Trial

Lily-Rose Depp Defended by Fans for Remaining Silent Amid Dad Johnny and Amber Heard's Trial

Lily-Rose Depp Photographed Kissing French Rapper Yassine Stein

Lily-Rose Depp Photographed Kissing French Rapper Yassine Stein

Lily-Rose Depp and Austin Butler Confirm Romance by Kissing Passionately in Public

Lily-Rose Depp and Austin Butler Confirm Romance by Kissing Passionately in Public

Twitter Cancels Lily-Rose Depp Amid Racist Accusation

Twitter Cancels Lily-Rose Depp Amid Racist Accusation

Most Read
Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement
Celebrity

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

T.I. Admits He's 'Perplexed' by Son's Verbal Dispute With Waffle House Workers

T.I. Admits He's 'Perplexed' by Son's Verbal Dispute With Waffle House Workers

Ray Liotta's Fiancee Breaks Silence on His Sudden Death: 'We Were Inseparable'

Ray Liotta's Fiancee Breaks Silence on His Sudden Death: 'We Were Inseparable'

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Kylie Jenner Offers Another Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy With Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner Offers Another Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy With Daughter Stormi

50 Cent Mocks Cameroon Rapper Show Yoh for Getting Dodgy Tattoo of Him

50 Cent Mocks Cameroon Rapper Show Yoh for Getting Dodgy Tattoo of Him

Justin Hartley Claimed to Be Happy to Put Chrishell Stause Divorce Behind

Justin Hartley Claimed to Be Happy to Put Chrishell Stause Divorce Behind