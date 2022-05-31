Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The brand ambassador of Chanel looks happy in photos to celebrate her 23rd birthday despite the criticism over her lack of support for her father amid the actor's court battle against Amber Heard.

AceShowbiz - Lily-Rose Depp didn't let her father's well-publicized defamation trial ruin her mood on her special day. The daughter of Johnny Depp appeared to be unfazed by the recent criticism over her lack of support for her dad as she celebrated her birthday.

On Saturday, May 28, the French-American model/actress treated her Instagram followers to new pictures to mark her 23rd birthday. In her first photos since the trial began, she looked happy as she flashed a smile with her eyes closed.

Lily-Rose wore a pink tank top with a pink shash that read "Birthday Princess." She also shared a snap of a flower bouquet that she likely received as a gift on her birthday. She simply captioned the photo with "23," ice cream emojis and a flower emoji.

Lily-Rose's birthday post came weeks after she was criticized for staying silent amid her father Johnny's defamation trial against Amber Heard. Some superfans of the "Alice in Wonderland" star went as far as leaving hate comments on her social media accounts as she didn't post anything on her feed since April 9, several days before the trial began on April 11.

"why aren't you helping your dad," one person wrote in a comment underneath the model's Instagram post. Another person slammed the "Voyagers" star as saying, "Only reason she's famous it's bc of her dad and she posts absolutely nothing about him and how amber heard is destroying his career, but she have blm on her stupid profile." A third comment read, "Please help your father !!!!"

However, her fans have come to her defense, with one hitting back at the critics, "She doesn't owe you ANYTHING and she doesn't need to do ANYTHING… stop harassing her." Another claimed, "Johnny would not want you all attacking his daughter. Leave her alone. She has done nothing to deserve yall attacking her. Be better humans!"

Meanwhile, the trial has headed to jury deliberations after both teams presented their closing arguments on Friday. The verdict isn't expected until the last day of May or the start of June due to the amount of evidence that has been given, while the jury will resume deliberations on Tuesday after a three-day weekend.