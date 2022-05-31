 
 

Amber Heard Warned About Jail Possibility Over Fabrication of Injury Photos for Trial

Amber Heard Warned About Jail Possibility Over Fabrication of Injury Photos for Trial
INSTAR IMAGES/Nils Jorgensen
Celebrity

As the court feud between Amber and Johnny Depp hurtles towards its conclusion, a defamation lawyer says there are 'more and more objective evidence that she is lying about things under oath.'

  • May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amber Heard could face jail over claims she edited injury photos in her blockbuster court feud against Johnny Depp. Defamation lawyer Aaron Minc warned that "more and more objective evidence that she is lying about things under oath" could lead to a sentence for the "Aquaman" actress.

Minc spoke out as the jury in the feuding couple's case is set to resume deliberations on Tuesday, May 31 after their legal teams finished offering furious closing arguments on Friday, May 27 at Fairfax Courthouse, Virginia.

Despite telling website JOE "a few days ago" he didn't think there was any chance Heard could face prosecution for anything she had said on the stand during her ex-husband Depp's defamation trial, Minc admitted to have a change of heart as the case hurtled towards its conclusion.

"I think that, as this case goes on, and we start seeing more and more objective evidence that she is lying about things under oath," he said, "that's when it starts crossing the line into the possibility that she is fabricating evidence, fabricating photos, fabricating bruises, altering evidence and then submitting it."

Minc warned fabricating evidence is not only "really serious," but also "really offensive" to the justice system. He said, "I would hope that prosecutors would take a close look at it because if there is very clear evidence that she did that, that should certainly be considered."

"If it was proven that that was the case," he added, "and there's certainly some questions being raised in the trial currently, that could potentially lead to a criminal prosecution and jail time."

  See also...

Heard has been accused by lawyers for Depp of lying about everything from having to use make-up to cover up bruises allegedly inflicted by the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor to failing to give the $7 million from their divorce settlement to good causes.

It came after Sean Caulfield, a partner at law firm Hodge, Jones and Allen, told MailOnline Heard could face a perjury probe in the U.K. as misleading a court "cuts to the core of our justice system."

When asked if he can see police investigating claims she may have lied under oath about donating her $7 million, he added, "Yes, I think so. While it may not be a central issue to the case, perjury is the single biggest threat and cuts to the core of our justice system, so the police may be invited to investigate to show that any member of the public who lies to the court can be prosecuted for perjury."

The Depp V Heard defamation trial has gripped public attention and sparked huge debate on the state of gender relations and progress of the MeToo movement. Seven of 11 impaneled jurors selected for the trial when it started in April spent a couple of hours beginning to deliberate a verdict after the conclusion of closing arguments on Friday but are not expected to return a verdict on whether Heard defamed Depp for another few days.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a "a public figure representing domestic abuse". The "Ed Wood" actor claims it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser, which he vehemently denies, and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood.

Depp is suing for $50 million, while Heard is countersuing for $100 million. She accused her ex-husband of orchestrating a "smear campaign" against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of "abuse and harassment."

You can share this post!

NFL Star Jeff Gladney's Agent Asks for 'Prayers' After He Died at Age 25 in Car Crash

Sidhu Moose Wala's Murder Case to Be Fully Investigated, State Police Promise
Related Posts
Amber Heard Testifies She Gets Death Threats Daily Amid Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard Testifies She Gets Death Threats Daily Amid Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard's Legal Team Reverses Plan to Recall Johnny Depp for Testimony

Amber Heard's Legal Team Reverses Plan to Recall Johnny Depp for Testimony

Amber Heard Is Ridiculed Over Her Mole by Brody Jenner, Spencer Pratt Claims

Amber Heard Is Ridiculed Over Her Mole by Brody Jenner, Spencer Pratt Claims

Amber Heard Says Image of Johnny Depp With Black Eyes 'Is Photoshopped'

Amber Heard Says Image of Johnny Depp With Black Eyes 'Is Photoshopped'

Most Read
Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement
Celebrity

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

T.I. Admits He's 'Perplexed' by Son's Verbal Dispute With Waffle House Workers

T.I. Admits He's 'Perplexed' by Son's Verbal Dispute With Waffle House Workers

Ray Liotta's Fiancee Breaks Silence on His Sudden Death: 'We Were Inseparable'

Ray Liotta's Fiancee Breaks Silence on His Sudden Death: 'We Were Inseparable'

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Kylie Jenner Offers Another Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy With Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner Offers Another Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy With Daughter Stormi

50 Cent Mocks Cameroon Rapper Show Yoh for Getting Dodgy Tattoo of Him

50 Cent Mocks Cameroon Rapper Show Yoh for Getting Dodgy Tattoo of Him

Justin Hartley Claimed to Be Happy to Put Chrishell Stause Divorce Behind

Justin Hartley Claimed to Be Happy to Put Chrishell Stause Divorce Behind