NFL Star Jeff Gladney's Agent Asks for 'Prayers' After He Died at Age 25 in Car Crash

The Arizona Cardinals cornerback is among two people who died in the accident that took place on early Monday morning, May 30, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Football community is mourning the loss of one of its young talents. Jeff Gladney, a cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals, has passed away after being involved in a car crash on Monday morning, May 30 in Dallas, Texas. He was only 25 years old.

Confirming the sad news, Gladney's agent Brian Overstreet said in a statement to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, "We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time." The Cardinals organization also issued a statement addressing the tragic news. "We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss," it read.

Gladney's former TCU teammate, Eagles WR Jalen Reagor, is grieving the loss of his close friend. "Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain't too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please," he tweeted.

Justin Jefferson, who was teammates with Gladney in Minnesota during the 2020 season, wrote on his own Twitter account, "Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney." Gladney's Cardinals teammate J.J. Watt added, "Horrifying news to hear this morning. Just tragic. Rest In Peace Jeff."

The Minnesota Vikings, which selected Gladney in the first round with the 31st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was also "saddened" by the news. "We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney," their statement read. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff's current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon."

According to a news release from the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, the accident took place on early Monday morning at around 2:30 A.M. and involved two vehicles. A preliminary investigation found that a white vehicle was speeding and clipped a second vehicle from behind.

The white vehicle then lost control and hit a freeway pier beam, killing the man and woman inside. The second vehicle was also occupied by a man and woman, who were not injured. The identity of the female victim has not been released yet.

Gladney was released by Vikings ahead of the 2021 season after he was indicted on charges of felony assault. He, however, was found not guilty and the Cardinals signed him to a two-year contract in March 2022.