'The Bachelorette' Alum Michelle Young Denies Nayte Olukoya Breakup Rumors

May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Michelle Young made it clear that she is still engaged to Nayte Olukoya. Having been rumored to have split from her fiance after she was spotted not wearing her ring, the leading star of "The Bachelorette" season 18 took to social media to shut down the speculation.

The 28-year-old set the record straight via Instagram Story on Monday, May 30. "OK, I typically don't come on here and address these types of things, but because I received SO many messages about it … There is a video circulating of me on a rooftop this weekend and I'm not wearing my engagement ring," she said.

"To the person who is paying close enough attention to catch that moment, you also have to be paying close enough attention to see one of my good friends briefly remove my engagement ring to try it on and then place it back on my finger," she added.

Michelle went on to give a reminder to her online devotees. "Just a friendly reminder that Nayte and I, we are human beings, not a zoo exhibit," she pointed out. "Not to mention, videoing somebody without them knowing is creepy! It's not cool!"

Michelle and Nayte got engaged during her season of "The Bachelorette". The couple seemingly cannot wait to tie the knot as they said in a December 2021 interview that they're hopping to get married in the summer. "Summer wedding for sure is what we what we agreed upon and just looking in the near future," he told E! News at that time.

"We want warm weather," Michelle then chimed in. "I'm from Minnesota, he grew up in Winnipeg. You know, cold, snow. It's beautiful, especially around like this time of year, but definitely for wedding vibes, we would prefer to have the sun shining and no snow on the ground."