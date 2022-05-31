 
 

Nicole Kidman Sweetly Hugs Keith Urban as She Makes Surprise Appearance at His Las Vegas Show

Nicole Kidman Sweetly Hugs Keith Urban as She Makes Surprise Appearance at His Las Vegas Show
Instagram
Celebrity

The former star of 'Big Little Lies' is also seen adorably introducing herself with her husband's last name while joining him onstage to get his jacket as she's worried about it going missing.

  • May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nicole Kidman just had a sweet moment with her husband Keith Urban. On Saturday night, May 28, the former "Big Little Lies" star made a surprise appearance onstage with her husband at a gig in Las Vegas.

The Hollywood actress was watching the singer's show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from the side of the stage, but stepped out in front of the audience to get a hug and a kiss from her partner. She smiled and waved to fans as Keith jokingly held the microphone out to her and asked, "What's your name? Where are you from?"

The actress introduced herself as "Nicole Urban" and revealed she'd stepped onto the stage to retrieve her husband's jacket. She said, "I wanna get your jacket. You put it on the floor and I'm worried (you're going to lose it)."

  See also...

Keith then explained, "OK. Come on let's get my jacket. She literally said don’t lose that jacket and I was like 'How am ai going to lose that jacket.' " After failing to find the jacket, Keith said, "It’s gone. See you jinxed it," before it was handed to him by a member of his crew.

Keith later said, "Oh my guitar tech stole it. There you go," as he put the jacket on his wife, who then smiled and held her husband's hand before running off to the side of the stage. The singer then turned back to the audience and said, "Just a typical night in Las Vegas."

Keith's residency in Las Vegas came to an end over the weekend (May 28-29) after adding in more dates to fill gaps in the schedule left by Adele, who axed her residency there just 24 hours before she was due to hit the stage. Adele's shows had been due to begin at Caesars Palace on January 21. She has yet to announce rescheduled dates for the shows.

You can share this post!

Matthew McConaughey Meets Victims' Families in His Hometown of Uvalde After Fatal School Shooting

'The Bachelorette' Alum Michelle Young Denies Nayte Olukoya Breakup Rumors
Related Posts
Nicole Kidman's Racy Vanity Fair Cover Gets Slammed Over 'Terrible Photoshop Job'

Nicole Kidman's Racy Vanity Fair Cover Gets Slammed Over 'Terrible Photoshop Job'

Nicole Kidman Dubs Journalist's Question About Ex-Husband Tom Cruise 'Sexist'

Nicole Kidman Dubs Journalist's Question About Ex-Husband Tom Cruise 'Sexist'

Nicole Kidman Unveils She Suffered Depression While Filming 'The Hours': 'I Was Not in My Own Body'

Nicole Kidman Unveils She Suffered Depression While Filming 'The Hours': 'I Was Not in My Own Body'

Nicole Kidman Admits to Being a 'Goner' When Keith Urban Proposed to Her

Nicole Kidman Admits to Being a 'Goner' When Keith Urban Proposed to Her

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

T.I. Admits He's 'Perplexed' by Son's Verbal Dispute With Waffle House Workers

T.I. Admits He's 'Perplexed' by Son's Verbal Dispute With Waffle House Workers

Ray Liotta's Fiancee Breaks Silence on His Sudden Death: 'We Were Inseparable'

Ray Liotta's Fiancee Breaks Silence on His Sudden Death: 'We Were Inseparable'

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

Wendy Williams All Smiles During NYC Outing Days After Turning Down Financial Guardianship

Wendy Williams All Smiles During NYC Outing Days After Turning Down Financial Guardianship

Jada Pinkett Smith's Mom Says Sharing Hug Is 'Awkward' as They 'Never Cuddled'

Jada Pinkett Smith's Mom Says Sharing Hug Is 'Awkward' as They 'Never Cuddled'