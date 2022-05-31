 
 

Matthew McConaughey Meets Victims' Families in His Hometown of Uvalde After Fatal School Shooting

Prior to his visit, the 'Dallas Buyers Club' actor issued a statement on his social media platform, urging that 'action must be taken' so that 'no parent has to experience' what the parents in Uvalde have endured.

  • May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Matthew McConaughey has returned to his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. The "Dallas Buyers Club" actor visited the town to meet the families of those killed in the devastating school shooting there last Tuesday, May 24.

The Hollywood actor was born in the town which was hit by tragedy when a teenage gunman opened fire on a classroom full of kids, killing 19 youngsters and two teachers. He made the trip on Friday, May 27 to meet with some of those affected at the Uvalde Civic Center.

Following his visit, Matthew was thanked by Congressman Tony Gonzales on Twitter, who wrote, "This week was a solemn reminder that evil exists in the world, but we will never let it break us." He added, "We'll unite to be an even more powerful reminder that love never fails together we can change things. Appreciate Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey helping us heal."

The Oscar-winner previously took to Twitter to share a statement about the tragedy, writing, "Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us." He further stated, "This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better." He later stressed that "action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured."

Matthew spent much of his childhood Uvalde and his mother Kay taught at St. Philip's Episcopal School, which is about a mile away from Robb Elementary School where the shooting took place.

On May 24, Salvador Ramos, 18, shot his grandmother and then opened fire on a classroom full of kids all aged between eight and 10 years old. He used a legally acquired AR-15 style assault rifle and the gun rampage last more than an hour before Ramos was shot dead by authorities.

