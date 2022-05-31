Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Unveils Wrestling Name Ahead of WWE Debut

Instagram Celebrity

The 20-year-old daughter of the former professional wrestler reveals her wrestling moniker on her social media account as she is preparing to make her WWE debut.

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Simone has something new to announce. Taking to her social media account ahead of her WWE debut, Simone unveiled her new wrestling name.

The wrestler-turned-actor's 20-year-old daughter, whom he has with ex-wife Dany Garcia, is following in her father's footsteps and is preparing to make her WWE debut, and Simone has just revealed her wrestling moniker is Ava Raine. She made the announcement over on Twitter, where her handle is @AvaRaineWWE.

Simone signed to WWE in 2020, and she is the fourth generation of her family to become a wrestler, also following her grandfather "Soulman" Rocky Johnson, who sadly passed away the month before she signed with WWE, and great-grandfather "High Chief" Peter Maivia.

Dwayne said upon his daughter signing her contract, "First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps." He added, "But more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliche, but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important."

In her own statement on WWE.com, Simone said, "It means the world to me." She continued, "To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy."

Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE's Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events and Creative insisted Dwayne's daughter had "earned" her spot at the company's developmental facility in Orlando, Florida. He added, "Simone Johnson's unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Centre."

"Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Centre, but she'll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE's first fourth generation Superstar," Paul went on saying.

Dwayne, 50, who also has daughters Jasmine, six, and Tiana, four, with wife Lauren Hashian, previously opened up about Simone's wrestling ambitions. The "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" star said, "Simone is working so hard, and her work has already started. She wants to be a WWE wrestler. I love that idea and I think ... We had this big conversation."

"She came with me to Hong Kong and Beijing and I said, 'Honey, whatever your passion is, I support that.' Wrestling was good to me. I started my career in Madison Square Garden, so bring it on,' " he explained. "She's going to be a champ."