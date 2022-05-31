 
 

Liam Gallagher Claims His Website Got Hacked After Manchester Gig Cancellation Rumors

The former Oasis member takes to his social media account to set the record straight that pranksters broke into his site and falsely wrote that the show at the Etihad Stadium had been called off.

  • May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Liam Gallagher has spoken out after rumors suggesting he has canceled his upcoming gig in Manchester. The former Oasis star claimed that hackers sabotaged his official website to spread the false news.

The music mogul is set to play a special show on June 1 at the Etihad Stadium, it's the home of his beloved Manchester City Football Club and comes just days after they won the Premier League title.

However, Liam has revealed pranksters broke into his site and falsely wrote that the show had been called off, tweeting, "I hear some (bell) end has hacked my official website saying that the MANCHESTER gig is cancelled it's not see ya there MCFC CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND LG x."

When a fan asked if the culprits responsible for the hack had been caught, Liam replied, "Not yet but we will and I'll tell you what they'll be in BIG trouble only kidding a**ed it's all good now as if I'm gonna cancel."

Liam's gig at the Etihad Stadium comes shortly before he's due to return to play two shows at Knebworth House, the estate in Hertfordshire where Oasis famously played two sold-out shows to more than 250,000 fans back in 1996.

Liam is performing there on June 3 and 4 and is expected to play for around 160,000 fans in total across the two shows. He will then head to Glasgow, Cardiff and Belfast before taking his tour to Europe with dates in Denmark, Spain and Portugal in June.

The former "Beady Eye" frontman also has shows lined up in Italy, New Zealand and Australia in July as well as South America later in the year.

