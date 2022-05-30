 
 

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

After sharing a video documenting her night out that involved her taking a puff of hookah pipe, the 'Material Girl' hitmaker finds herself being dubbed 'creepy' and 'bizzare' by online critics.

  • May 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Madonna has apparently become a subject of ridicule online. The "Material Girl" hitmaker got bashed by social media users for wearing a black lace balaclava in a wild night out video posted on her Instagram account.

On Monday, May 30, the Daily Mail reported that the 63-year-old pop star had shared an Instagram Stories documenting her wild night out that saw her taking a puff of a hookah pipe while wearing the face cover. The outlet's readers quickly responded to the story by slamming her over her "creepy" fashion choice.

Madonna Instagram Story

Madonna slammed by social media users after wearing a black lace balaclava.

One commented, "Yeah edgy - NOT." A second one mocked Madonna by writing, "Those are just old knickers that she has worn that much, They have rotted through, So decided to wear them on her head, Still a bit kinky old Grangina Madonna!"

A third one poked fun at the Queen of Pop by stating, "Hahahahahaha, did she have a conversation with KimmyK about who could outdo the other by looking soooooo farrrrrkn ridiculous!! O. M. G." Additionally, a fourth one questioned, "What's wrong with her ?? Jesus."

A fifth commented, "Who'd of thought 30 years ago that she'd end up like this. She paved the way for the next generation of barely dressed singers but I'd of thought she'd of aged with grace, dignity but attitude, not this cringeworthy filtered beyond recognition pensioner trying to be edgy - my fingers curl whenever I see a picture of her now, she looks awful." A handful of others also called Madonna names, such as "nutcase," "old witch," "bizzare," "creepy" and "weirdo."

Madonna first posted her night out on Sunday, May 29 via Instagram Stories. In the clips, the "Like a Virgin" hitmaker was seen taking a puff from the pipe and was wearing an all-black outfit. Aside from her black lace balaclava, she was also dressed in a black Balenciaga windbreaker and black gloves. To complete the look, she wore silver necklaces.

In addition, her blonde hair were styled in a sleek straight look and was slightly covered behind her mask. In the clip, she was seen staring into the camera and giving a smile. She appeared to be having an amazing time while Kendrick Lamar's song "Humble" played in the background.

