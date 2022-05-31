 
 

Gabrielle Union Showers Stepdaughter Zaya With Love on Her 15th Birthday

To celebrate the teenager's latest milestone, the 'Think Like a Man' actress shares a loving tribute to her along with a video from her stepdaughter's birthday party.

  • May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Gabrielle Union made sure her stepdaughter feels celebrated on her birthday. As Zaya Wade turned 15 on Sunday, May 29, the former "L.A.'s Finest" star showered the teenager with love in a tribute shared on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Gabrielle shared a video from Zaya's birthday bash. The video started off by showing the layout of "Camp Zaya" in the family's backyard. As the clip transitioned, it displayed Zaire Wade singing "Happy Birthday" to his sister while they were surrounded by their closed ones.

In another part of the footage, Zaire and his father Dwyane Wade tried to throw Zaya into the pool. However, the attempt failed as Zaya managed to ran away from the two.

In the caption of the post, Gabrielle wrote, "HAPPY 15th BIRTHDAY @zayawade. We all love you sooooooo much and you make us proud every single day!" The 49-year-old added, "You are such a gift and a blessing in all our lives #CampZaya."

Many have since sent birthday wishes to Zaya in the comment section. One in particular was Octavia Spencer, who penned, "Happy birthday @zayawade." Celebrity designer June Ambrose, meanwhile, gushed, "This bought me so much joy! Happy birthday @zayawade."

Gabrielle once opened up her relationship with Zaya. When speaking to PEOPLE, she said, "I think as a stepmom, it's not my job to push myself into her life or force anything... So, time has allowed our bond to grow organically and naturally. Being consistent with each other and being trustworthy with each other also."

Gabrielle went on to note that she has become closer with Zaya after the latter came out as transgender in 2020. "Zaya coming into truest self did help because I am able to bond with who she actually is versus the representative that was speaking for her for years," Now, she is completely herself and so I know her, not her representative," the "Think Like a Man" actress explained.

