 
 

Melanie Brown Opens Up Why She 'Doesn't Really Like' Her Birthday

Melanie Brown Opens Up Why She 'Doesn't Really Like' Her Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

Aside from revealing the real reason why she hates her 47th birthday in a new social media post, the Spice Girls singer thanks her fans for their well wishes.

  • May 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Melanie Brown "doesn't really like" her birthday. Taking to social media, the Spice Girls singer, who turned 47 years old on Sunday, May 29, opened up the real reason why she hates her birthday.

The pop star made use of Instagram to thank fans for their well wishes but admitted she is not usually keen on the day itself because her late father Martin Brown, who died of cancer in 2017 aged 63, had his birthday just a day earlier. She wrote, "I don't really like my birthday day as my dad's birthday was Yesterday."

"God rest his soul," Mel added. "I miss him beyond words could ever say always but it's good to celebrate the day you're born no matter what's going on. So hey happy birthday to me, you today if it's your birthday too."

  See also...

The pop star, who shot to fame in the 1990s as Scary Spice alongside Geri Horner (Geri Halliwell), 49, Melanie C, 48, Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams), 48, and Emma Bunton, 46, also received birthday messages from each of her former bandmates.

Emma wrote, "I get to call this strong, funny gorgeous woman one of my besties. How lucky am I. Love you darling, have the best day", while Geri shared a throwback picture of the pair and said, "Happy Birthday [email protected] love you so much," the message read. "Hope you have a amazing day."

Meanwhile, Sporty Spice Melanie C hinted at a Spice Girls reunion as she noted she "can't wait" to be back on stage with her fellow "Wannabe" hitmaker. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Melanie! Hope you're having an amazing day. I can't wait to share the stage again with you. love ya xxx," and Victoria simply penned, "Happy Birthday @officialmelb Kisses! Xx."

It comes just weeks after Mel, who has been open about the abuse she suffered when married to Stephen Belafonte, was awarded an MBE by Prince William for services to charity Women's Aid. At the time, she said, "I never thought I would be here getting this MBE for the work I've been doing. It's amazing to have but it's not just for me, it's for all those other women."

You can share this post!

Panic At The Disco to Make Music Comeback With New Song After Four Years

'Top Gun: Maverick' Scores Big Opening at the Box Office
Related Posts
Mel B Recalls Doing a Little Dance After Curtsying Prince William

Mel B Recalls Doing a Little Dance After Curtsying Prince William

Mel B's Daughter Feeling 'Useless' During Mom's Relationship With Abusive Ex Stephen Belafonte

Mel B's Daughter Feeling 'Useless' During Mom's Relationship With Abusive Ex Stephen Belafonte

Mel B Treats Fans to a Sweet Reunion Pic With 'Spice Sister' Victoria Beckham

Mel B Treats Fans to a Sweet Reunion Pic With 'Spice Sister' Victoria Beckham

Mel B Dedicates 'Well-Deserved' MBE to Fellow Domestic Violence Survivors

Mel B Dedicates 'Well-Deserved' MBE to Fellow Domestic Violence Survivors

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

Ray Liotta's Fiancee Breaks Silence on His Sudden Death: 'We Were Inseparable'

Ray Liotta's Fiancee Breaks Silence on His Sudden Death: 'We Were Inseparable'

T.I. Admits He's 'Perplexed' by Son's Verbal Dispute With Waffle House Workers

T.I. Admits He's 'Perplexed' by Son's Verbal Dispute With Waffle House Workers