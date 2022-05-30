Master P in 'Overwhelming Grief' Following Death of Daughter Tytyana

Instagram Celebrity

The rapper takes to his Instagram account to share the devastating news, adding that 'mental illness and substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about.'

AceShowbiz - Master P is mourning the loss of his daughter Tytyana Miller. On Sunday, May 29, the rapper and entrepreneur took to his Instagram account to share the devastating news.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve."

He went on to say, "We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel."

Tytyana's brother Romeo also posted a note regarding his sister's passing. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytana," he penned. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I'm forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short."

"The silver lining, I know she's in a way better place and finally at peace. God Bless," Romeo concluded.

The cause of her death has yet to be revealed.

Tytyana had been candid about her struggles with substance abuse. Back in 2016, the former "Growing Up Hip Hop" star admitted in an episode of the show that she had a drug problem. She, however, reportedly managed to get clean for some time.