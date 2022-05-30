 
 

Kylie Jenner Offers Another Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy With Daughter Stormi
Through her social media account, the 'Kardashians' star teases a shot of her son's tiny feet peeking out from the bottom of a jumperoo with her firstborn's feet next to his.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has teased fans with more sneak peek at her personal life. Three months after welcoming her second child, "The Kardashians" star offered yet another rare glimpse of her baby boy, whose changed name and face she has yet to reveal, along with her daughter Stormi Webster.

On Saturday, May 28, the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics posted a snap of her son and Stormi's feet on her Instagram Story. The baby's tiny feet was seen peeking out from the bottom of a jumperoo, and her daughter's feet laid next to his. Accompanying the photo was a sweet caption that read, "I made these little feet."

Back in May, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum also shared a rare sight of her son's tiny hands and feet in celebration of Mother's Day. To accompany the post, she wrote a caption that read, "Everyday should be Mother's Day. Thank you God for my two beautiful blessings."

Kylie welcomed her baby boy, whom she shared with Travis Scott (II), on February 2. The younger sister of Kendall Jenner has been keeping her son's identity private, with occasional glimpses of his feet or hands. Having announced her baby's name to be Wolf, she then revealed in March that she decided to change his name.

Afterwards, in April, Kylie hinted that she knew what she wanted his name to be, but needed to "make sure" before officially changing it. "We have some strong options, but we haven't officially changed it," she shared to ET Online, "Before I officially changed it I want to make sure."

The makeup mogul went on to declare that the name Wolf was actually never been on the list of monikers for her son. "Wolf was never on our list," she stated, "It just was something Khloe suggested."

Responding to Kylie's statement, her sister Khloe Kardashian admitted giving Kylie name suggestions because the 24-year-old reality TV star asked for it. "She said she wanted a list of names," the Good American founder reasoned on a May 26 episode of a podcast, "I gave a list of names. And I don't know if she said only W names. But there was a lot of W names."

Khloe further stated that she was fine if Kylie did not choose her name ideas. "I'm not offended that she doesn't like Wolf," she added.

