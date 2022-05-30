Kelly Dodd Under Fire After Comparing Texas Shooting Tragedy to 9/11

Instagram Celebrity

After being slammed by users on social media, 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' alum defends herself by stating that people should 'do a better job' of keeping weapons away from criminals.

May 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kelly Dodd has been hit with heavy criticism. Days after a mass elementary school shooting took place in Uvalde, Texas killing 19 children and 2 teachers, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum found herself under fire for comparing the heartbreaking tragedy to 9/11 on her social media account.

On Saturday, May 28, the 46-year-old reality TV star took to her Twitter account to share her thoughts on the tragic incident. She shared a picture with a message that read, "After 9-11 we didn't ban planes. We secured the cockpits. Secure the schools."

Kelly shared her thoughts on the tragic incident.

Reacting to Kelly's tweet, many Twitter users immediately slammed her. One in particular responded by tweeting, "Youd [sic] rather have schools look like prisons than reforming gun laws.. uhm ok. That wont traumatize the kids, to have constant reminders that adults have failed them."

Fans immediately slammed Kelly after her tweet.

A second one challenged back by pointing out, "The cops stood outside for 40 minutes and did nothing. Also let's say you did have an armed guard. There are many enteries into a school. Said armed guard would need to be in the right place at the right time. It ain't that easy."

A third one reminded that there were a lot of banning done in the wake of the 2001 terrorist attack. "After 9/11 we banned people bringing dangerous items onto planes. The same way we can ban people from accessing and carrying dangerous items that continue to kill people in schools so frequently," the user stated.

Later that same day, Kelly clarified her controversial statement. She tweeted yet another picture with a message that read, "I NEVER said we shouldn't have stricter gun laws. I believe we should do a BETTER job of keeping WEAPONS out of the hands of CRIMINALS & the MENTALLY ill."

She went on to stress her point, "In the meantime, while these people HAVE guns & CAN STILL BUY THEM, we need to BETTER PROTECT OUR KIDS!!!"

Kelly clarified her controversial statement.

This was not the first time Kelly made a contentious remark. Previously, she made a controversial statement regarding COVID-19, Black Lives Matter and other social issues which led her firing from "The Real Housewives of Orange County" in June 2021.