 
 

Justin Hartley Claimed to Be Happy to Put Chrishell Stause Divorce Behind

Having got married to actress Sofia Pernas just months after legally ending his marriage to the 'Selling Sunset' star, the 'This Is Us' actor is reported to be more in love than ever with his third wife.

  • May 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Justin Hartley is "happy to have moved on" from Chrishell Stause. Having been married to the "Selling Sunset" star from 2017 until 2021, the 45-year-old actor has been able to put his time with her "behind him" since he wed actress Sofia Pernas just months after the divorce.

"Justin is happy to have moved on and put that chapter of his life behind him," a source said. The insider went onto explain that the "Senior Year" actor is "more in love than ever" with his third wife after divorcing Chrishell and claimed that Sofia has been a "great supporter" to him.

The source told ETOnline, "Justin and Sofia are more in love than ever. She is a huge supporter of his and is always cheering him on. They're pretty inseparable and just really have an amazing relationship. Justin tries not to pay attention to what Chrishell says or does that involves him or anything else."

Justin, who has 17-year-old daughter Isabella from his first marriage to Lindsay Korman, started dating former soap actress Chrishell in 2013. The two got married in 2017, but he filed for divorce just two years later over "irreconcilable differences", with her receiving the news via text message.

At the time, Chrishell said, "He texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."

The claims come just weeks after Chrishell announced that she had also moved on as revealed that she is now dating Australian singer G Flip. She said, "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me, their name is G Flip. They're non-binary so they go by they/them."

