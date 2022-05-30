 
 

Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Arrested for DUI

Drew Hammill, spokesperson for the United States House Speaker has refused to comment on the alleged arrest, which reportedly occurred in Napa Country, California.

AceShowbiz - The United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband faced legal trouble. According to a new report, Paul Pelosi was arrested in California this weekend and charged with driving under influence.

The 82-year-old was nabbed just before midnight in Napa Country, California. According to a sheriff's office online booking report, he was charged with one count of driving under the influence and another for driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher.

The husband of the California Democrat was booked at around 4:13 A.M. After posting $5,000 bail on the two misdemeanors, he was later released at 7.26 A.M.

As for more details surrounding the incident, they were not available so far. It's unknown if Paul was driving alone when he was arrested.

On the contrary, Nancy does not drink alcohol. Back in 2019, her daughter Christine Pelosi slammed haters after altered videos went viral that appeared to show Nancy drunk and slurring her words. "Republicans and their conservative allies have been pumping this despicable fake meme for years! Now they are caught," Christine tweeted before dropping the confirmation that her mother doesn't consume alcohol, "#FactCheck: Madam Speaker doesn't even drink alcohol."

The Napa County Sheriff's office has yet to comment on the matter. Meanwhile, Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, refused to comment on the alleged arrest. "The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast," he said.

At the time when her husband was arrested, Nancy, who has been married to Paul since 1963, was in Providence, Rhode Island to give the commencement speech at Brown University. In her speech, she told students, "Graduates, you are our hope. We know this: Hope is the most powerful weapon against threats against democracy. We should have hope, because we believe in America."

During her speech, one person could be heard yelling, "We need gun control." Meanwhile, another audience member called her "criminal."

