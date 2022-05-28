 
 

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Jazlyn's sister appears to hint at the couple's surprise wedding as the embattled rapper posts a loved-up picture with his baby mama, who rocks a massive diamond ring.

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again seemingly doesn't let his house arrest stop him from proving his commitment to his partner Jazlyn Mychelle. The rapper has allegedly taken his relationship with his girlfriend to the next level.

On Friday, May 27, Jazlyn's sister, who goes by iamkaliente on Instagram, hinted that the couple may have secretly tied the knot. She took to her Instagram Story to share a loved-up picture of the couple and wrote "Surprise" with a ring and a bride emoji over it.

YoungBoy posted the same photo on his own Instagram page. The image sees him lying with Jazlyn's hands on his face, showing her huge diamond ring on her left hand. "Mood: I need a 100m's," he captioned it.

  See also...

YoungBoy, who has been under house arrest in Utah while awaiting his trial, sparked engagement rumors back in February. At the time, Joe the Jeweler revealed that the Baton Rogue native had purchased a diamond ring.

The custom ring features a 30-carat stone placed on a setting which is fully adorned with smaller stones. "NBA Youngboy 30 ct Engagement Ring - all stones GIA certified. Comment who you think it's for," the jeweler captioned a video, prompting fans to speculate that it's for his current girlfriend and baby mama Jazlyn.

YoungBoy began dating Jazz following the end of his rollercoaster romance with Yaya Mayweather. In April 2021, it was reported that they were expecting their first child together. She reportedly gave birth to their daughter, his eighth child, in September of that year while he was in jail.

The wedding rumors arrive less than a week after YoungBoy predicted his grim future. He made the startling remark in a text conversation with Khris James, who has produced for the star's projects including "Still Flexin", "Still Stepping" and "38 Baby 2". In a sreenshot of their text exchange, the producer told the 22-year-old, "She say you ain't s**t."

The "Outside Today" emcee native apparently couldn't care less of the negative comment as he replied, "Lol b***h I'm headed to a cell or the grave very soon I wouldn't give a f**k what her or who thought." He added, " 'Murder me' I wish the best for all y'all h*es and n***as."

