'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke
Sharing a positive update on her condition, the reality TV star posts a video on Instagram that sees her speaking for the first time nearly a month since she was admitted to ICU.

  • May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ms. Juicy Baby is recovering at home after suffering from stroke. Nearly one month after she was hospitalized and treated in the ICU, the "Little Women: Atlanta" star has been discharged from the hospital.

Sharing the positive update was Ms. Juicy herself. Returning to Instagram on Friday, May 27, she posted a video to greet her followers and inform them about her condition. "Hi guys! It's Ms. Juicy," she began the clip. "I just want to let you guys know that I am back. I'm not at 100 percent, but I am still healing."

The self-proclaimed Queen of Atlanta said she posted the video to let her fans and supporters know that "I have been released from the hospital. I am at home." She went on thanking them for "all the support that you guys have sent."

"So, thank you. I appreciate it," she added. "I want to say thank you. I've heard the shout-outs." She further extended her gratitude in the caption which read, "#Healing Thank y'all so much for your thoughts, calls, texts, and prayers. #MsJuicyBaby."

As reported before, Ms. Juicy was taken into the hospital and admitted to the ICU on April 28. On May 6, his agency informed fans that Ms. Juicy, whose real name is Shirlene Pearson, was still in the ICU.

Later on May 9, Meme Agency, which represents Ms. Juicy, confirmed she did suffer a stroke which caused her hospitalization, but she had been moved out of the ICU. "We are thankful to announce Ms Juicy has been moved out the ICU," the agency said in a statement, "however there is a new journey ahead of her healing."

Through the statement, they also announced that a GoFundMe has been set up to help the star with "household and medical bills [that] have been piling up" since Juicy was hospitalized. "Although we don't have a definitive date of when she will be out of the hospital and be able to get back to work, we do need your help until she recovers. Whatever you can give, we would deeply appreciate it," her sister Tanya Evans said on the GoFundMe page.

So far, $15,000 out of its $25,000 goal have been raised from 642 donors.

