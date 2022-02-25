NBA YoungBoy Buys Engagement Ring - Ready to Propose to Jazlyn Mychelle?

Facebook/Instagram Celebrity

Joe the Jeweler shares on its Instagram page a video of a 30-carat diamond ring that the 'On My Side' rapper has recently purchased for his special someone.

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again seems to be ready to settle down. If a jeweler is to be trusted, the Baton Rogue rapper is looking to pop the question to his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle soon.

Sparking a speculation was Joe the Jeweler, which posted on its Instagram page on Thursday, February 24 a diamond ring which the 22-year-old has recently purchased. The custom ring features a 30-carat stone placed on a setting which is fully adorned with smaller stones.

"NBA Youngboy 30 ct Engagement Ring - all stones GIA certified. Comment who you think it's for," the jeweler captioned the video, prompting fans to speculate that it's for his current girlfriend and baby mama Jazlyn.

"omg jazz," one excited person commented. Another was also sure as guessing, "Jazz clearly." Another fan, meanwhile, admitted, "im so upset rn." Someone else mocked Yaya Mayweather, who was previously in an on-and-off relationship with YoungBoy and shares a son with him, "yaya stabbing the air rn."

YoungBoy has not commented on the engagement rumors. He began dating Jazz following the end of his rollercoaster romance with Yaya. In April 2021, it was reported that they were expecting their first child together. She reportedly gave birth to their daughter, his eighth child, in September of that year while he was in jail.

Earlier this month, YoungBoy posed in a rare photo with Jazlyn and their newborn child. In the photo posted on Jazz's Instagram account, the parents were all smiles as the pair were matching in all-black outfits. The hip-hop star was holding their baby, which was clad in a pink outfit.