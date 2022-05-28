Alexis Bledel Announces Departure From 'The Handmaid's Tale' After Four Seasons

Hulu TV

The 40-year-old actress, who stars as Emily/Ofglen on the Hulu drama, says in a statement that she will not return for the show's season 5 due to an unknown reason.

AceShowbiz - Alexis Bledel has bid farewell to "The Handmaid's Tale". The actress, who portrays Emily/Ofglen on the Hulu drama, announced that she is exiting the show after four seasons.

"After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid's Tale at this time," the 40-year-old said in a statement. "I am forever grateful to [creator] Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support."

Alexis managed to score four Emmy nominations during her time on the Bruce Miller-created TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood's iconic novel. She won the Guest Actress in a Drama Series trophy in 2017.

Before starring in "The Handmaid's Tale", Alexis was best known for playing Rory Gilmore alongside Lauren Graham's Lorelai Gilmore on "Gilmore Girls" and the revival "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life". She also joined "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" franchise cast as well as "Mad Men".

Aside from Alexis, the fourth season of "The Handmaid's Tale" stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer and O-T Fagbenle. Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger were also among the cast members.

The latest season narrated Elisabeth's June story while she struck back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she took brought unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatened to consume her and destroyed her most cherished relationships.

The series, which debuted in 2017, is executive produced by Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang.