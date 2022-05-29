 
 

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh
Instagram/WENN/Instagram/Eugene Powers
Celebrity

When celebrating another 'F**k It Friday,' the one-half of City Girls shares a video of her taking a sip a bottle of Deleon Tequila while sitting on her rumored boyfriend's lap.

  • May 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Yung Miami has reignited dating rumors with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. Around a week after she traded shots with Gina Huynh over the "I'll Be Missing You" spitter, the one-half of City Girls shared a social media post that saw her cozying up to the emcee.

On Friday, May 27, the 28-year-old posted on Instagram a video of her celebrating another "F*ck It Friday" by promoting Deleon Tequila. In the caption, she wrote, "Guess what today is!???? F**K IT FRIDAY! This is how @deleontequila make me feel. Happy Memorial Weekend. Let's take a shot make sure to tag me!"

The post did not go unnoticed by Diddy. Taking to the comment section, the hip-hop mogul exclaimed, "Let's GO! F**k it Friday! @deleontequila @yungmiami305.

In one video, meanwhile, Miami was seen taking a sip of a bottle of the tequila while she was sitting on Diddy's lap. The 52-year-old himself didn't seem to be bothered being recorded.

  See also...

Days prior, Miami slammed Diddy's exGina for posting a photo of Diddy planting a kiss on her cheek. "somebody please give this girl some attention," Miami wrote at that time, before adding in another tweet, "Notice me please a** b***h go sit down! WE SEE YOU RELAX IT'S ok! You been (AROUND) just (AROUND) for years! You been waiting on this moment if he can't make you famous b***h I ain't!"

Gina then responded to Miami's shade via Instagram Story. "If anybody is seeking attention.. B***H ITS YOU," she argued, before stressing in a follow-up post, "Suck my d**k Idgaf."

Annoyed by the reply, Miami fumed, "Attention? B***h I am the attention let's be clear!" The female rapper continued, "Ian arguing with no b***h that got cheap a** lint ball carpet in they house f**king on a billionaire! You freaky a** b***h!"

Gina then came out with another message. "Why you so press mama? I thought you was a city girl," she asked, to which Miami replied, "I am and that's why I f**k with yo n***a & ain't coming off him idc how many pics you post!"

Despite the PDA-filled picture, Gina claimed she's single. In hew new song "Shake My A**", she revealed she is currently not dating anyone. Gina also made it clear in a recent Instagram comment that she has blocked the record executive on Instagram.

You can share this post!

Alexis Bledel Announces Departure From 'The Handmaid's Tale' After Four Seasons

B.o.B on $3M Lawsuit From Former Management: I Look Forward to Getting to the Truth
Related Posts
Yung Miami's Mom Shuts Down Claim About Her Trying to Flirt With Lil Baby

Yung Miami's Mom Shuts Down Claim About Her Trying to Flirt With Lil Baby

Yung Miami and Gina Huynh Going Back and Forth on Social Media Over Diddy

Yung Miami and Gina Huynh Going Back and Forth on Social Media Over Diddy

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Yung Miami Hangs Out With Diddy at His New Year's Eve Party After Shutting Down Dating Rumors

Yung Miami Hangs Out With Diddy at His New Year's Eve Party After Shutting Down Dating Rumors

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak