 
 

Moneybagg Yo Shows Off His Private Jet and Rolls-Royces in 'See Wat I'm Sayin' Music Video

Music

The new track, in which the Memphis rapper name-drops Madonna, arrives more than a week after he released another collaboration with Kodak Black called 'Rocky Road'.

  • May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Moneybagg Yo is flaunting his expensive lifestyle in a new music viddeo for "See Wat I'm Sayin". Arriving on Friday, May 27, the visuals see the rapper delivering his braggadocious bars in front of a black private jet and some colorful Rolls-Royces.

On the track, the 30-year-old also boasts about how easy it is for him to attract women. "Four b***hes can fit in the Phantom/ I be with Baby when I'm in Atlanta/ Since I got money, they callin' me handsome," he raps.

Moneybagg, born DeMario DeWayne White Jr., also name-drops Madonna in his verse. "I fell in love with this girl, she a dancer/ I think her name was Brianna/ I get mad at the ho, block her number/ Head was trash, so I had to dump her/ Left her a**ed out likе Madonna," he rhymes.

"See Wat I'm Sayin" arrived more than a week after Moneybagg released another collaboration with Kodak Black called "Rocky Road". He also gave the song a video treatment that showcases the two hip-hop stars rapping about self-reflection.

While Moneybagg and Kodak are delivering their bars on a rooftop, the Young Chang-directed clip also features a storyline about a dice game that turns violent. Two men are caught in a brawl during the game, prompting one of the guys to seek revenge.

Prior to that, Moneybagg teamed up with DaBaby for an energetic song "Wig". Taking over The Beauty Depot with his collaborator the Memphis native spits, "Ooh, I wish I would spend my hard-earned money on a b***h plane ticket and she don't wanna f**k/ I ain't know nice-a n***a, I ain't tryna ugh-ugh, I'ma get you a Uber, no truck."

"Told her, 'This ain't my house anyway, just a lil' feel safe' case a h*e try to pull back up," the boyfriend of Ari Fletcher continues. "Put another b***h on the first thing, smokin'/ Know a n***a had to keep some on tuck."

