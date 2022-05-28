 
 

Michelle Williams Debuts Baby Bump on Red Carpet at 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Michelle Williams Debuts Baby Bump on Red Carpet at 2022 Cannes Film Festival
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

For the premiere of her movie 'Showing Up' at the annual French movie event, 'The Greatest Showman' actress hits the red carpet in a lacy black-and-white long dress.

  • May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Michelle Williams has brought something special to the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Two weeks after announcing her pregnancy, "The Greatest Showman" actress made use of her appearance at the French movie event to debut her baby bump.

On Friday, May 27, the "Venom" actress came out for the premiere of her upcoming movie "Showing Up", and hit the red carpet in a lacy black-and-white Chanel Haute Couture long dress that accentuated her growing bump. For the special occasion, she completed her look with Chanel ballet flats and a diamond necklace.

Michelle Williams Red Carpet

Michelle Williams hit the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Michelle first shared news of her pregnancy on May 10 through Variety's cover story. This baby will be her second children with her director husband Thomas Kail. The pair have already shared 23-month-old son Hart. "It's totally joyous," the "Dawson's Creek" alum told the magazine about her pregnancy.

  See also...

"As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you," the "Shutter Island" actress went on explaining. "It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family."

Michelle further added, "There's nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid." The 41-year-old actress then labeled parenting as "the ultimate creative act."

The "Oz the Great and Powerful" actress is also a mother to daughter Matilda. She welcomed the 16-year-old with late Heath Ledger in October 2005. However, the two went separate ways in October 2007, months before Heath passed away at age 28 due to an accidental overdose.

Elsewhere in the interview, Michelle also opened up about raising Matilda without the Joker depicter in "The Dark Knight". She admitted that she found help and leaned on fellow actor Jeremy Strong during hard times.

"[Matilda] didn't grow up with her father but she grew up with her Jeremy," the actress told the magazine at that time. "Jeremy was serious enough to hold the weight of a child's broken heart and sensitive enough to understand how to approach her through play and games and silliness."

You can share this post!

Wendy Williams All Smiles During NYC Outing Days After Turning Down Financial Guardianship

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond
Related Posts
Michelle Williams Gives Thumbs Up to 'The Greatest Showman' Sequel

Michelle Williams Gives Thumbs Up to 'The Greatest Showman' Sequel

Michelle Williams Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams Withdraws From Film Inspired by Heath Ledger's Death Because It's Too Painful

Michelle Williams Withdraws From Film Inspired by Heath Ledger's Death Because It's Too Painful

Michelle Williams Spotted on First Outing With Second Child

Michelle Williams Spotted on First Outing With Second Child

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak