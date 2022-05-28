DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

Celebrity

The 27-year-old, who works as a council liaison for Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan, is arrested after being involved in an argument that escalated to a gunplay.

May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - DJ Quik's family appears to be dealing with a serious issue. His son David Blake Jr. has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a murder. He is accused of shooting a man during an altercation earlier this week.

According to a press release by the Downey Police Department, they initially responded to a report of a fight in progress at the 13200 Block of Carfax Avenue on Wednesday, May 25 at approximately 6:50 P.M. As officers were enroute, a secondary call was made regarding shots fired.

By the time officers arrived on the scene, they located Julio Cardoza, a 33-year-old resident of Downey, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Following an investigation, Downey detectives identified 27-year-old David as the suspect in the shooting. Police located him in the City of Porter Ranch on early Thursday morning and arrested him on the suspicion of murder. He is currently being held on $2 million bond.

The authorities confirmed the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public, but it's still unclear what motivated the shooting or what led to the altercation that escalated to gunplay. They have asked public for help in obtaining more information about this case.

David, the son of legendary rapper and producer DJ Quik, briefly took up a career rapping, like his famous father. He dropped several videos and songs under the moniker D Blake, but has since changed his career path and he has been working for the City of Compton as Councilmember Isaac Galvan's liaison.

David isn't the first of DJ Quik's kid who is accused of a serious crime. His daughter Davieanna Marlena Blake was charged with first-degree murder over the death of his grandson in Phoenix, Arizona in 2013.

At the time, her boyfriend Darnell Moses Alvarez disciplined the young boy for wetting the bed. It, however, went too far as the kid suffered a lacerated liver, internal bleeding, bruising and other signs of severe trauma. Darnell was also arrested with his bond being set at $500,000.