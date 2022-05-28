Wendy Williams All Smiles During NYC Outing Days After Turning Down Financial Guardianship

Instagram Celebrity

The TV personality, who has been at battle with her bank Wells Fargo over access to her accounts, looks beaming after having a meal at Brooklyn Chop House in the Financial District.

May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is seemingly not letting her legal battle with Wells Fargo keep her down. The former "The Wendy Williams Show" host was spotted all smiles during an outing in New York City after she turned down the court-appointed financial guardianship.

The 57-year-old TV personality was photographed leaving Brooklyn Chop House in the Financial District on Wednesday night May 25. She looked beaming as she walked out of the posh Manhattan eatery.

Wendy also appeared touched as fans stationed outside the steakhouse greeted her as she exited, showing their support amid her ongoing and well-documented legal battle. After fawning over her fans and joking with onlookers and staff, the daytime diva entered a black SUV that had been awaiting her arrival and was quickly carted off.

Wendy's NYC outing came after she turned down the financial guardian, which was ordered to gain "access to her millions" amid her ongoing battle with Wells Fargo, which has frozen her assets and claimed she is "incapacitated."

On May 20, Wendy's lawyer LaShawn Thomas told Page Six, "Please be advised that Wendy is not in agreement with the appointment of a financial guardian by the court." The attorney added, "Wendy has been very clear that she does not want a financial guardian to tell her what she can and cannot do with her money."

Wendy, who was frequently absent from her talk show throughout 2021 due to her ongoing battle with Graves' disease with the network ultimately handing her slot over to comedienne Sherri Shepherd, is said to feel "capable" that she can manage her own affairs and could employ a team to look after her money herself.

"Wendy feels that she is capable of hiring her own team who would work for her and not the court," LaShawn added. "[The report of the arrangement] may have been leaked [by Wells Fargo] in an attempt to lessen the public outcry and regulatory scrutiny mounting around them."

Wendy herself has previously said, "Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo has this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money." She further stressed, "This is not right and this is not fair."