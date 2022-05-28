 
 

Wendy Williams All Smiles During NYC Outing Days After Turning Down Financial Guardianship

Wendy Williams All Smiles During NYC Outing Days After Turning Down Financial Guardianship
Instagram
Celebrity

The TV personality, who has been at battle with her bank Wells Fargo over access to her accounts, looks beaming after having a meal at Brooklyn Chop House in the Financial District.

  • May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is seemingly not letting her legal battle with Wells Fargo keep her down. The former "The Wendy Williams Show" host was spotted all smiles during an outing in New York City after she turned down the court-appointed financial guardianship.

The 57-year-old TV personality was photographed leaving Brooklyn Chop House in the Financial District on Wednesday night May 25. She looked beaming as she walked out of the posh Manhattan eatery.

Wendy also appeared touched as fans stationed outside the steakhouse greeted her as she exited, showing their support amid her ongoing and well-documented legal battle. After fawning over her fans and joking with onlookers and staff, the daytime diva entered a black SUV that had been awaiting her arrival and was quickly carted off.

Wendy's NYC outing came after she turned down the financial guardian, which was ordered to gain "access to her millions" amid her ongoing battle with Wells Fargo, which has frozen her assets and claimed she is "incapacitated."

  See also...

On May 20, Wendy's lawyer LaShawn Thomas told Page Six, "Please be advised that Wendy is not in agreement with the appointment of a financial guardian by the court." The attorney added, "Wendy has been very clear that she does not want a financial guardian to tell her what she can and cannot do with her money."

Wendy, who was frequently absent from her talk show throughout 2021 due to her ongoing battle with Graves' disease with the network ultimately handing her slot over to comedienne Sherri Shepherd, is said to feel "capable" that she can manage her own affairs and could employ a team to look after her money herself.

"Wendy feels that she is capable of hiring her own team who would work for her and not the court," LaShawn added. "[The report of the arrangement] may have been leaked [by Wells Fargo] in an attempt to lessen the public outcry and regulatory scrutiny mounting around them."

Wendy herself has previously said, "Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo has this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money." She further stressed, "This is not right and this is not fair."

You can share this post!

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Michelle Williams Debuts Baby Bump on Red Carpet at 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Related Posts
Wendy Williams Turns Down Court-Appointed Financial Guardian

Wendy Williams Turns Down Court-Appointed Financial Guardian

Wendy Williams Wants to 'Sit Down' With Sherri Shepherd Despite Refusing to Watch Her New Show

Wendy Williams Wants to 'Sit Down' With Sherri Shepherd Despite Refusing to Watch Her New Show

Wendy Williams Looks Sexy and Glowing at Cardi B's Met Gala Afterparty

Wendy Williams Looks Sexy and Glowing at Cardi B's Met Gala Afterparty

Wendy Williams Is Overheard Talking About 'Big Comeback on TV' After Months-Long Health Issues

Wendy Williams Is Overheard Talking About 'Big Comeback on TV' After Months-Long Health Issues

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak