Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

The 'Westworld' actress is spotted arriving with her 25-year-old boyfriend for a sushi date at Matsuhisa in Los Angeles after the stepfather of the musician says that their relationship won't last long.

May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Thandiwe Newton (Thandie Newton) enjoys her day with her boyfriend Lonr. despite getting criticism from his family. The "Westworld" actress was caught having dinner date with her new flame after his family labeled her "crazy."

On Friday, May 27, the 49-year-old star and her 25-year-old boyfriend were spotted arriving for a sushi date at Matsuhisa in Los Angeles. For the outing, the actress showcased her quirky sense of style in a long coat with a unique print on it while waiting on her toyboy as he had a smoke outside the eatery.

Thandiwe also sported a pair of chunky sandals and a colorful scarf while holding her vibrant orange beanie hat. The "Reminiscence" actress swept her hair back into a bun while opting for a natural makeup look with a nude lip. In the meantime, Lonr. donned a khaki jumper, blue jeans and a pair of black vans as he strolled along the street.

The outing came after earlier this month Thandiwe was branded "crazy as hell" by Lonr.'s stepfather. On May 4, Jimmy Varner told The Sun that he doubted Lonr., whose real name is Elijah Dias, "will ever settle down" with Thandiwe though Lonr. "knows what to do with an older woman." Jimmy added, "My advice to Thandiwe is 'go get him tiger' if that's what she wants."

"Lord have mercy on her and him," Jimmy continued. "She looks crazy as hell to me. All the pretty ones are crazy like that. But when he's ready to settle down and be having kids, he ain't going to settle for her."

Jimmy went on saying, "It was Elijah's birthday a couple of days ago so I am sure they had a good time." When Jimmy was asked whether he has met Thandiwe, he replied, "I haven't met her, I live in New York," before noting that he "found out about it like the rest of the family, on (the New York Post's) Page Six."

"Look, [Lonr.] knows what to do with an older woman, I'm not worried about the age gap. He's mature, he can handle himself," Jimmy explained further. "I taught him how to be good with people, how to be mature, how to be good around people. He knows what to do, she had better be ready for him."

Thandiwe and Lonr. first sparked dating rumors in April following her divorce from her husband of 24 years, Ol Parker. Of the rumors, Lonr. coyly responded, "From the relatively short time I've been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children. That's all I care about right now."

Days later, Thandiwe and Lonr. continued to fuel the dating rumors after they were caught cuddling and kissing passionately in Malibu, California. During the outing, Thandiwe was spotted ditching her wedding ring.