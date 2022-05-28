Kanye West Addresses Custody Drama With Kim Kardashian in New XXXTENTACION Song 'True Love'

WENN/Brian To Music

The billionaire emcee, who shares four children with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum, laments not being able to see their kids amid his divorce from the reality star.

May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West continues to narrate his life in his music. In a new XXXTENTACION song called "True Love", the billionaire Yeezy designer addresses his custody drama with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

"Wait, when you see the kids? I'll see y'all tomorrow/ Wait, when the sun set? I see y'all tomorrow/ Wait, when I pick 'em up, I feel like they borrowed," he raps in his verse. "When I gotta return them, scan 'em like a barcode/ Wait, no hard feelings, but these feelings hard though."

"Wait, who got the kids in those 'What are thosе?'/ Wait, why they can't wear Yeezys with the cargos?/ Y'all know Nikе don't like me, y'all take it too far, though," the emcee, who shares North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm with the reality star, continues. "At least have 'em in some Mike's, he played for Chicago/ I only see three kids, who watchin' Chicago?"

Kanye and Kim split in 2021 with her filing for divorce in February that year. Despite the end of their marriage, the two are still co-parenting their children together. In the confessional of the May 19 episode of "The Kardashians", Kim also admitted that she wants to make sure her children have as much quality time with their dad as possible.

However, the co-parenting journey hasn't always been smooth for Kanye and Kim. In January, the "Famous" spitter slammed his ex-wife for allegedly banning him from Chicago's 4th birthday party. "I'm just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn't allowed to know where her party was," he said in a video while he's in a car back then.

"I done called Kim, I texted the nannies, I got on the phone with [Tristan Thompson], he said he'd ask [Khloe Kardashian]," he further argued. "Won't nobody give me the address to my daughter's birthday party right now, and that's gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn't there for her, you get what I'm saying?"

Fortunately, Kanye managed to attend the event with the help of Travis Scott (II). Grateful for his pal's assistance, Kanye gushed, "I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure I was able to spend the birthday memory with my daughter, to be with the rest of the family."