Thandiwe Newton and Lonr.'s Romance Continues to Heat Up Despite His Dad's Claims It Won't Last Long

The 'Westworld' actress and the 25-year-old musician are photographed looking happy outside their hotel in New York City after his father heavily criticized their romance.

Jun 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Thandiwe Newton (Thandie Newton) is enjoying quality time with her boyfriend Lonr. The "Westworld" actress' relationship with the 25-year-old musician apparently continues to heat up after his father claimed that it won't last long.

On Monday, June 6, the 49-year-old actress was photographed out and about with her new flame in New York City. In photos circulating online, the happy-looking couple was seen outside their hotel.

For the casual outing, Thandiwe donned an eye-catching leopard-print coat. The "Reminiscence" star paired her coat with a colorful patterned maxi dress with a frilly collar. To complete her colorful look, she wore a pair of red cowboy boots.

As for Lonr., he opted to wear a black-and-red graphic T-shirt with charcoal striped sweatpants and black-and-white checker-print slip-on sneakers. The musician, whose real name is Elijah Dias, also had a black backpack and a tan sling bag slung around his torso.

The sighting came less than two weeks after the couple was caught having a dinner date at a sushi restaurant Matsuhisa in Los Angeles. At the time, Thandiwe was all smiles while waiting on her toyboy as he smoked outside the eatery.

Earlier that month, Thandiwe was labeled "crazy as hell" by Lonr.'s stepfather. On May 4, Jimmy Varner told The Sun that he doubted Lonr. "will ever settle down" with Thandiwe though Lonr. "knows what to do with an older woman." Jimmy added, "My advice to Thandiwe is 'go get him tiger' if that's what she wants."

"Lord have mercy on her and him," Jimmy continued. "She looks crazy as hell to me. All the pretty ones are crazy like that. But when he's ready to settle down and be having kids, he ain't going to settle for her."

The smitten couple first sparked dating rumors in April after she filed for divorce from her husband of 24 years, Ol Parker. Reacting to the rumors, Lonr. coyly said, "From the relatively short time I've been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children. That's all I care about right now."

A few days later, Thandiwe and Lonr. appeared to confirm their relationship status when they packed on PDA. While out and about in Malibu, California, the twosome was photographed cuddling and kissing passionately.