 
 

Kanye West's Fourth Attorney Requests to Step Back From Kim Kardashian Divorce Case

It is reported that Samantha Spector has sent new documents to step back from the case, citing 'an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship' as the cause.

  • May 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West might need to find an additional lawyer for his divorce from Kim Kardashian. If a new report is to be believed, the "Donda" rapper's fourth attorney has requested to withdraw from the case.

The Blast reported on Thursday, May 26 that Samantha Spector has sent new documents to step back from the case. Samantha cited "an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship" as the cause.

While Kanye is losing his premier lawyer, the case will be handled by one of his other attorneys. The individual reportedly is an out-of-state attorney from Pennsylvania that does not specialize in divorce.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. Later in December, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum asked to be declared legally single. The judge later granted her request to be ruled legally single in March this year.

Recently, Kim hinted at major family drama between Kanye and her famous family on "The Kardashians". In the Thursday, May 26 episode of Hulu show, she apologized to her family about how her relationship with her ex has affected them. The mea culpa came after it was revealed that her former spouse came with a new rap song, which, according to Kim, meant "he's talking mad s**t about [her] and probably saying whatever."

"I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family and that I've never had the opportunity to just say, 'I'm sorry guys,' " Kim, who is currently dating Pete Davidson, said to her sister Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner. She then promised her family, "I will never let that happen to you guys again."

While the family didn't say much in response, Kris later told the camera, "When people are saying disparaging things about any of us, it hurts all of us." Khloe, for her part, told Kim, "Karma is always going to be on your side, and you'll never regret being a good person. You never stoop to other people."

