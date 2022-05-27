 
 

Kanye West Spotted Out With Daughter North After Kim Kardashian Airs His Drama With Her Family

Celebrity

The 'Donda' artist is seen grabbing lunch with his eldest child at Nobu in Malibu after his ex hints at major secret drama between him and her famous family in the latest 'The Kardashians' episode.

  • May 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has had a daddy-daughter time. The "Donda" artist has been spotted out with his eldest daughter North West after his ex Kim Kardashian aired his dirty laundry on "The Kardashians".

On Wednesday, May 25, the 44-year-old rapper was caught arriving at Nobu in Malibu holding hands with his daughter. An hour later, the "Gold Digger" spitter was seen hiding himself under a black hoodie as he left the eatery with the 8-year-old girl by his side.

For the casual outing, Kanye donned a dark blue hoodie and black sweatpants. The "Flashing Lights" hitmaker also carried a sleek pair of silver headphones. As for his companion, she wore her hair in braids and donned a "Killer Klowns From Outer Space" T-shirt and black trousers.

The outing came after Kim hinted at major family drama between Kanye and her famous family on "The Kardashians". In the Thursday, May 26 episode of Hulu show, the SKIMS founder apologized to her family about how her relationship with her ex has affected them. The mea culpa came after it was revealed that her former spouse came with a new rap song, which, according to Kim, meant "he's talking mad s**t about [her] and probably saying whatever."

"I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family and that I've never had the opportunity to just say, 'I'm sorry guys,' " Kim said to her sister Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner. She then promised her family, "I will never let that happen to you guys again."

While the family didn't say much in response, Kris later told the camera, "When people are saying disparaging things about any of us, it hurts all of us." Khloe, for her part, told Kim, "Karma is always going to be on your side, and you'll never regret being a good person. You never stoop to other people."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. Then last December, the reality star asked to be declared legally single. The judge later granted her request to be ruled legally single in March this year.

