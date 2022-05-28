 
 

Serge Pizzorno Steps In as Kasabian's Frontman in Fear of Group's Split

Serge Pizzorno Steps In as Kasabian's Frontman in Fear of Group's Split
WENN
Music

The 41-year-old rocker has no choice but to step in in order for the 'Fire' hitmakers to be able to keep going after former bandmate Tom Meighan left after hitting his now-wife.

  • May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Serge Pizzorno "needed" to be Kasabian's frontman or they'd have had to split up. Even though he didn want to be the group's singer, the 41-year-old rocker knew he had no choice but to step in in order for the "Fire" hitmakers to be able to keep going after former bandmate Tom Meighan left after hitting his now-wife Vikki Ager.

Serge, who is joined in the band by Chris Edwards, Tim Carter and Ian Matthews, told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column. "I was really happy -I was pipe and slippers. I didn’t need the frontman job. I was very happy at the side. It keeps me awake at night, thinking about that. But needs must."

"I love these boys, we're a band of brothers. I needed to step up or it stops. So it doesn’t matter if I wanted to or not, you have to," he added.

The "ALYGATYR" singer admitted he studied videos of "the greats" such as the late Elvis Presley and Freddie Mercury to work out what makes for the best frontmen. "I have been watching videos of all the greats and taking notes. “I started notes with Elvis, watched him for a bit, watched a bit of Freddie Mercury," he shared. "Nicked a bit of this, a bit of that, nicked a bit of [cIggy Pop]. I take a little bit from everyone. Then the Chuckle Brothers got in there. Anyone who is good at stuff, really."

  See also...

As they are preparing for the release of their new album, "The Alchemist's Euphoria", Serge admitted he has crammed a "lot of ideas" into the record. He teased, "It's a bit of a ferocious start. There are a lot of ideas. In four songs you probably hear about eight."

"It is a journey of the alchemist looking at the sea and wondering, 'Do I get in this boat and see what is out there or do I stay at home safe and sound?' " he continued. "I am going to get sued by Disney I reckon, or 'Life Of Pi' might have something to say."

Next week, the band will support Liam Gallagher at his Knebworth concerts and they are looking forward to returning to the stage, though Serge admitted he's feeling the pressure. "Some mornings I think, 'I can't wait to get back on that f***ing stage,' " Serge explained. "And some mornings I think, 'I don't know if I want to do it.' We needed a party before, with Covid and whatever."

"Now we have been hit again with more madness in the world, so we need a good party. And Knebworth is going to be the best, biggest party and we're happy to be a part of it," he said. "No one brings it like we bring it."

You can share this post!

Khloe Kardashian Admits to Smoking Weed

Kanye West's Fourth Attorney Requests to Step Back From Kim Kardashian Divorce Case
Related Posts
Kasabian's Ex-Frontman Blames Alcohol Addiction and ADHD for His Assault Against Girlfriend

Kasabian's Ex-Frontman Blames Alcohol Addiction and ADHD for His Assault Against Girlfriend

Judge Slammed for Giving Kasabian's Former Frontman Light Punishment After He Beat Up His Ex

Judge Slammed for Giving Kasabian's Former Frontman Light Punishment After He Beat Up His Ex

Tom Meighan Spared From Jail, Sentenced to Community Service for Beating Up His Ex

Tom Meighan Spared From Jail, Sentenced to Community Service for Beating Up His Ex

Most Read
Swizz Beatz Checks Joe Budden for Co-Signing a Tweet Criticizing Alicia Keys' Music
Music

Swizz Beatz Checks Joe Budden for Co-Signing a Tweet Criticizing Alicia Keys' Music

Moneybagg Yo Shows Off His Private Jet and Rolls-Royces in 'See Wat I'm Sayin' Music Video

Moneybagg Yo Shows Off His Private Jet and Rolls-Royces in 'See Wat I'm Sayin' Music Video

Kanye West Addresses Custody Drama With Kim Kardashian in New XXXTENTACION Song 'True Love'

Kanye West Addresses Custody Drama With Kim Kardashian in New XXXTENTACION Song 'True Love'

Fivio Foreign Invites Fan to Help Shoot 'What's My Name' Visuals After She Creates Its TikTok Dance

Fivio Foreign Invites Fan to Help Shoot 'What's My Name' Visuals After She Creates Its TikTok Dance

Harry Styles and James Corden Crash Fans' Apartment to Film 'Daylight' Music Video in Three Hours

Harry Styles and James Corden Crash Fans' Apartment to Film 'Daylight' Music Video in Three Hours

Muse to Step in for Foo Fighters at Aftershock Festival

Muse to Step in for Foo Fighters at Aftershock Festival

Charli XCX Cancels Belgium and Netherlands Shows Because She Loses Her Voice

Charli XCX Cancels Belgium and Netherlands Shows Because She Loses Her Voice

Serge Pizzorno Steps In as Kasabian's Frontman in Fear of Group's Split

Serge Pizzorno Steps In as Kasabian's Frontman in Fear of Group's Split

Neil Young to Release New Album 'Toast' This Summer

Neil Young to Release New Album 'Toast' This Summer

B.o.B on $3M Lawsuit From Former Management: I Look Forward to Getting to the Truth

B.o.B on $3M Lawsuit From Former Management: I Look Forward to Getting to the Truth

The Kid LAROI Re-Signs With Ex-Manager Scooter Braun Weeks After Calling Him a 'Mistake'

The Kid LAROI Re-Signs With Ex-Manager Scooter Braun Weeks After Calling Him a 'Mistake'

Ed Sheeran Opens Up About His Anxiety Before Proposing to Cherry Seaborn in New Song 'One Life'

Ed Sheeran Opens Up About His Anxiety Before Proposing to Cherry Seaborn in New Song 'One Life'