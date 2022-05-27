Tori Spelling's Husband Dean McDermott Hanging Out With Ex-Wife Amid Divorce Rumors

WENN/Instagram/Avalon Celebrity

Earlier this year, the 'True Tori' star and her husband were allegedly 'still attempting' to save their marriage as they're in 'a rough patch and a tough space.'

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling's husband may be seeking fresh air amid their divorce rumors. Dean McDermott has been caught hanging out with his former spouse Mary Jo Eustace and their son Jack.

On Thursday, May 26, Dean reposted an Instagram Story video that was originally shared by his 23-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with Mary Jo, on Wednesday, May 25. In it, the family was seen chatting over drinks at Bottle Club Pub in San Francisco. "LOOK WHOS HERE!!!!" Jack captioned the post, seemingly hinting that he's thrilled to see his parents hanging out.

Dean McDermott was seen hanging out with his ex Mary Jo Eustace amid Tori Spelling divorce rumors.

Dean and Mary Jo were married from 1993 until 2006. They then reconnected at Jack's 21st birthday in October 2019. One month later, Dean and Mary Jo explained on his "Daddy Issues" podcast how they moved past their problems to forge a healthy co-parenting relationship.

"We hadn't talked in over three years," the 55-year-old actor said. "We would get into this routine. She'd text me something or I'd text her and we'd get into this back and forth off just being nasty to each other. And then finally I go, 'OK I have had enough. I am blocking you.' "

Mary Jo noted, however, that Tori never blocked her. "She didn't block me. She lets me text her," the 60-year-old actress/chef said, adding that she bonded with the "BH90210" alum at Jack's 2019 birthday party on a "whole new level."

"The first thing she said was, 'I'll sit beside you,' and she did. It was on. It was full game-on," Mary Jo continued. "Three or four hours, we had the most amazing time. We had incredible conversations."

In January, Tori and Dean were reported to try to save their marriage as they're in "a rough patch and a tough space." A source told Entertainment Tonight at the time, "Things aren't great between them, but they are still attempting to work things out for the sake of their kids," referring to the couple's young children, 14-year-old Liam, 13-year-old Stella, 10-year-old Hattie, 9-year-old Finn and 4-year-old Beau.

The news of their alleged rough patch came just weeks after Tori spent New Year's Eve without Dean. The "True Tori" star vacationed in snowy Lake Arrowhead, California, posting several photos of the trip, from which Dean was noticeably absent.