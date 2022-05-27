 
 

Harry Styles and James Corden Crash Fans' Apartment to Film 'Daylight' Music Video in Three Hours

Music

The former One Direction member and the 'Late Late Show with James Corden' host make some Brooklyn residents freaked out after they show up in front of their apartment.

  • May 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - deHarry Styles and James Corden came up with such a brilliant idea for the singer's new music video. On Friday, May 27, "The Late Late Show with James Corden" unleashed footage that showed the two Brits crashing fans' apartment in New York to shoot the "Daylight" visuals.

The 17-minute clip starts with Harry and James hitting the streets of Brooklyn in search of the perfect location. While they initially get rejected by one of the residents, the duo finally find one flat occupied by a group of women who let them take over the place for the afternoon.

Once Harry and James enter the pad, they find out that one of the girls is a fan of the former One Direction member. "To be honest, you look like a crazy psychopath," James jokingly tells the woman after discovering a lot of merchandise.

  See also...

The filming begins with James serving as the director. He helps Harry to find some colorful costumes, invites more people for a party scene and even wears a full green-screen body suit so he can orchestrate some "special effects." As for the final result of the music video, it is presented at the very end of the segment.

"Daylight" is one of 13 tracks off Harry's third solo album, "Harry's House". The new project, which is a follow-up to 2019's "Fine Line", has broken the record for the most first-day Alexa album requests so far this year as well as the record for the most first-day Alexa album requests for a male artist in Amazon Music history.

In addition, "Harry's House" has earned the most first-day streams for a pop album released in 2022 on Apple Music within just the first two hours of its release on May 20. It topped Kendrick Lamar's record for "Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers".

You can share this post!

Zach Braff Dining Out With Female Pal After Florence Pugh Denies Will Poulter Dating Rumors

Jana Kramer Attacks Ex Ian Schinelli for 'Twisting the Story' After He Dubbed Her 'Manipulative'
Related Posts
Harry Styles Pauses London Gig to Help Struggling Fan

Harry Styles Pauses London Gig to Help Struggling Fan

Harry Styles' Fans Banned From Queueing Ahead of His O2 Academy Brixton

Harry Styles' Fans Banned From Queueing Ahead of His O2 Academy Brixton

Harry Styles Breaks Amazon Music Record With 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles Breaks Amazon Music Record With 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles' Girlfriend Olivia Wilde Gushes Over His New Album 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles' Girlfriend Olivia Wilde Gushes Over His New Album 'Harry's House'

Most Read
Swizz Beatz Checks Joe Budden for Co-Signing a Tweet Criticizing Alicia Keys' Music
Music

Swizz Beatz Checks Joe Budden for Co-Signing a Tweet Criticizing Alicia Keys' Music

Moneybagg Yo Shows Off His Private Jet and Rolls-Royces in 'See Wat I'm Sayin' Music Video

Moneybagg Yo Shows Off His Private Jet and Rolls-Royces in 'See Wat I'm Sayin' Music Video

Kanye West Addresses Custody Drama With Kim Kardashian in New XXXTENTACION Song 'True Love'

Kanye West Addresses Custody Drama With Kim Kardashian in New XXXTENTACION Song 'True Love'

Fivio Foreign Invites Fan to Help Shoot 'What's My Name' Visuals After She Creates Its TikTok Dance

Fivio Foreign Invites Fan to Help Shoot 'What's My Name' Visuals After She Creates Its TikTok Dance

Harry Styles and James Corden Crash Fans' Apartment to Film 'Daylight' Music Video in Three Hours

Harry Styles and James Corden Crash Fans' Apartment to Film 'Daylight' Music Video in Three Hours

Muse to Step in for Foo Fighters at Aftershock Festival

Muse to Step in for Foo Fighters at Aftershock Festival

Charli XCX Cancels Belgium and Netherlands Shows Because She Loses Her Voice

Charli XCX Cancels Belgium and Netherlands Shows Because She Loses Her Voice

Serge Pizzorno Steps In as Kasabian's Frontman in Fear of Group's Split

Serge Pizzorno Steps In as Kasabian's Frontman in Fear of Group's Split

Neil Young to Release New Album 'Toast' This Summer

Neil Young to Release New Album 'Toast' This Summer

B.o.B on $3M Lawsuit From Former Management: I Look Forward to Getting to the Truth

B.o.B on $3M Lawsuit From Former Management: I Look Forward to Getting to the Truth

The Kid LAROI Re-Signs With Ex-Manager Scooter Braun Weeks After Calling Him a 'Mistake'

The Kid LAROI Re-Signs With Ex-Manager Scooter Braun Weeks After Calling Him a 'Mistake'

Ed Sheeran Opens Up About His Anxiety Before Proposing to Cherry Seaborn in New Song 'One Life'

Ed Sheeran Opens Up About His Anxiety Before Proposing to Cherry Seaborn in New Song 'One Life'