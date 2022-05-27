Harry Styles and James Corden Crash Fans' Apartment to Film 'Daylight' Music Video in Three Hours

Music

The former One Direction member and the 'Late Late Show with James Corden' host make some Brooklyn residents freaked out after they show up in front of their apartment.

AceShowbiz - deHarry Styles and James Corden came up with such a brilliant idea for the singer's new music video. On Friday, May 27, "The Late Late Show with James Corden" unleashed footage that showed the two Brits crashing fans' apartment in New York to shoot the "Daylight" visuals.

The 17-minute clip starts with Harry and James hitting the streets of Brooklyn in search of the perfect location. While they initially get rejected by one of the residents, the duo finally find one flat occupied by a group of women who let them take over the place for the afternoon.

Once Harry and James enter the pad, they find out that one of the girls is a fan of the former One Direction member. "To be honest, you look like a crazy psychopath," James jokingly tells the woman after discovering a lot of merchandise.

The filming begins with James serving as the director. He helps Harry to find some colorful costumes, invites more people for a party scene and even wears a full green-screen body suit so he can orchestrate some "special effects." As for the final result of the music video, it is presented at the very end of the segment.

"Daylight" is one of 13 tracks off Harry's third solo album, "Harry's House". The new project, which is a follow-up to 2019's "Fine Line", has broken the record for the most first-day Alexa album requests so far this year as well as the record for the most first-day Alexa album requests for a male artist in Amazon Music history.

In addition, "Harry's House" has earned the most first-day streams for a pop album released in 2022 on Apple Music within just the first two hours of its release on May 20. It topped Kendrick Lamar's record for "Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers".