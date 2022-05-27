 
 

Zach Braff Dining Out With Female Pal After Florence Pugh Denies Will Poulter Dating Rumors

After enjoying dinner at a luxe members-only club in West Hollywood, the 'Moonshot' actor and his brunette female companion are seen leaving in his car together.

  • May 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Zach Braff is seemingly making good use of his friend while his girlfriend is nowhere around him. The actor has been spotted dining out with a female pal, just days after his longtime partner Florence Pugh was spotted on a vacation in Ibiza with fellow actor Will Poulter.

Zach stepped out for dinner with his gal pal at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Thursday, May 26. In paparazzi pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the 47-year-old filmmaker and the brunette beauty were seen leaving the luxe members-only club together in his black car.

Zach's lady companion looked particularly in good spirits that night. She flashed a big smile while seemingly talking to someone not captured by the camera, as she and the "Moonshot" star waited for the valet to bring his car around.

They dressed casually for the outing, with Zach sporting a black windbreaker and gray button-up shirt. The mystery lady, meanwhile, donned a black sweater over a navy dress.

Their outing came just days after Zach's girlfriend Florence was caught on camera splashing around with her "Midsommar" co-star Will Poulter on the beach during their European getaway. The 26-year-old actress was seen having some fun time with his actor pal on the beach in Ibiza, Spain.

The "Don't Worry Darling" actress was reportedly in Spain, along with the "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" actor, to celebrate their friend Harris Reed's birthday. She took to her Instagram account to commemorate Harris' birthday and gushed about the trip. In the post, she shared a series of pictures with friends from the lavish party.

However, rumors quickly swirled that Florence and Will could be in a romantic relationship. Debunking the speculation, the "Black Widow" star took to her Instagram Story to slam the "silly" rumors.

"Ooookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now," she explained on the Tuesday, May 24 Story. "No, Will Poulter and I are not dating." She explained the misleading pictures, "We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a metre away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise. You can LITERALLY see my best friend in the corner of so many shots and Archie's arms at the sides."

"I understand that the nature of this job is that you sometimes get your privacy completely bulldozed by paparazzi, but to fabricate this stuff actually does more damage than good," Florence further reminded others. She then thanked fans for calling her and Will sexy, but stressed that it did not mean they were "doing the sexy."

