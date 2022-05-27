 
 

Jana Kramer Attacks Ex Ian Schinelli for 'Twisting the Story' After He Dubbed Her 'Manipulative'

Jana Kramer Attacks Ex Ian Schinelli for 'Twisting the Story' After He Dubbed Her 'Manipulative'
TikTok
Celebrity

Firing back at her ex boyfriend, the Alex Dupe depicter on 'One Tree Hill' claims that he lied about cheating and was just angry 'because all of his lies have been figured out.'

  • May 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jana Kramer has fired back on Ian Schinelli. In the wake of her dramatic breakup from her fitness trainer boyfriend and after he dubbed her "manipulative," the actress known for her role as Alex Dupe on "One Tree Hill" attacked him for "twisting the story."

Having been called "toxic" by Ian following their split, Jana finally offered her response in which she accused him of infidelity. "I have since found out from many women I was not the only one during our relationship," the "Beautiful Lies" singer claimed to Us Weekly.

"The reason I haven't said anything further on this breakup was because Ian lied about cheating on his ex-wife and I was trying to protect her," she further explained. "She has become a friend of mine and I was trying to protect her privacy, but she has now given me permission to speak on her behalf."

The 38-year-old singer/actress went on to argue that her ex was lying his way out of the situation. "Ian is angry because all of his lies have been figured out and is now twisting the story," she stated, "I'm happily moving on with my life and I hope for him to do the same."

Jana and Ian's breakup became complicated because he insisted to Us Weekly that he never cheated on Jana. "I went all in with Jana. Opened up. [I was] vulnerable. Gave her everything in my life and my past," he declared to the outlet. "I apologized to my ex-wife and owned my mistakes."

  See also...

The former Navy Seal went on to point fingers at Jana, saying that the "I Got the Boy" singer's behaviour throughout their relationship was "toxic." He pressed on by saying, "Now all of a sudden, now that I walked away from her - for her extremely toxic behavior - she is using all of the secrets and information I expressed with her, against me."

Elaborating more, Ian added that he always tried to be more understanding of her, considering her divorce with ex husband Mike Caussin in April 2021. However, he felt that Jana constantly gave him "guilt trips" and even forbade him from talking to other women.

"[She'd be like], 'Hey, you don't need to go back to the gym. Why do you have to go back there? Why can't you just work out here? Why don't we just do this?' It was this very low-key manipulative nature that she would have," he explained. "And I don't know if it stems from her past. I mean, it definitely does. I can't deny that."

"She would say stuff to me to try and make me feel bad about doing anything that I enjoyed. I was like, 'Aright, well, I'll sacrifice some of that.' I was not allowed to be around other females," Ian further elaborated. "I was constantly asked why I was going here. Or if I went to the gym, why am I going back to the gym? Why do I need to go back a second time?"

Ian also stated that Jana asked to get back together with him by writing him a three-page letter. However, he denied her request because he never has any intentions of reconciling with her.

You can share this post!

Harry Styles and James Corden Crash Fans' Apartment to Film 'Daylight' Music Video in Three Hours

Shanna Moakler Hopes Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Have 'a Lovely Marriage'
Related Posts
Jana Kramer Gets to Forgive Ex Mike Caussin Through Self-Written Letter

Jana Kramer Gets to Forgive Ex Mike Caussin Through Self-Written Letter

Jana Kramer Confirms Ian Schinelli Breakup, Is Excited for God's 'Bigger Plans'

Jana Kramer Confirms Ian Schinelli Breakup, Is Excited for God's 'Bigger Plans'

Jana Kramer Posts Quotes About 'Game Changing Strategy' After Getting Baptized

Jana Kramer Posts Quotes About 'Game Changing Strategy' After Getting Baptized

Jana Kramer Goes IG Official With New Boyfriend: I've Found 'Happiness'

Jana Kramer Goes IG Official With New Boyfriend: I've Found 'Happiness'

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak