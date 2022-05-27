Jana Kramer Attacks Ex Ian Schinelli for 'Twisting the Story' After He Dubbed Her 'Manipulative'

TikTok Celebrity

Firing back at her ex boyfriend, the Alex Dupe depicter on 'One Tree Hill' claims that he lied about cheating and was just angry 'because all of his lies have been figured out.'

May 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jana Kramer has fired back on Ian Schinelli. In the wake of her dramatic breakup from her fitness trainer boyfriend and after he dubbed her "manipulative," the actress known for her role as Alex Dupe on "One Tree Hill" attacked him for "twisting the story."

Having been called "toxic" by Ian following their split, Jana finally offered her response in which she accused him of infidelity. "I have since found out from many women I was not the only one during our relationship," the "Beautiful Lies" singer claimed to Us Weekly.

"The reason I haven't said anything further on this breakup was because Ian lied about cheating on his ex-wife and I was trying to protect her," she further explained. "She has become a friend of mine and I was trying to protect her privacy, but she has now given me permission to speak on her behalf."

The 38-year-old singer/actress went on to argue that her ex was lying his way out of the situation. "Ian is angry because all of his lies have been figured out and is now twisting the story," she stated, "I'm happily moving on with my life and I hope for him to do the same."

Jana and Ian's breakup became complicated because he insisted to Us Weekly that he never cheated on Jana. "I went all in with Jana. Opened up. [I was] vulnerable. Gave her everything in my life and my past," he declared to the outlet. "I apologized to my ex-wife and owned my mistakes."

The former Navy Seal went on to point fingers at Jana, saying that the "I Got the Boy" singer's behaviour throughout their relationship was "toxic." He pressed on by saying, "Now all of a sudden, now that I walked away from her - for her extremely toxic behavior - she is using all of the secrets and information I expressed with her, against me."

Elaborating more, Ian added that he always tried to be more understanding of her, considering her divorce with ex husband Mike Caussin in April 2021. However, he felt that Jana constantly gave him "guilt trips" and even forbade him from talking to other women.

"[She'd be like], 'Hey, you don't need to go back to the gym. Why do you have to go back there? Why can't you just work out here? Why don't we just do this?' It was this very low-key manipulative nature that she would have," he explained. "And I don't know if it stems from her past. I mean, it definitely does. I can't deny that."

"She would say stuff to me to try and make me feel bad about doing anything that I enjoyed. I was like, 'Aright, well, I'll sacrifice some of that.' I was not allowed to be around other females," Ian further elaborated. "I was constantly asked why I was going here. Or if I went to the gym, why am I going back to the gym? Why do I need to go back a second time?"

Ian also stated that Jana asked to get back together with him by writing him a three-page letter. However, he denied her request because he never has any intentions of reconciling with her.