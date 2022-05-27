Lizzo Enjoys Date Night with Boyfriend at Olivia Rodrigo's L.A. Concert

Instagram Celebrity

The 'About Damn Time' hitmaker, who rocks lace up pants, black crop top and dark grey jacket for the night out, is seen smiling and holding hands with her beau upon leaving the venue.

AceShowbiz - Lizzo got more and more open on her relationship with her boyfriend. More than a month after she confirmed she is no longer single, the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker was seen enjoying a date night with her new man at Olivia Rodrigo's concert in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, May 25, the "Juice" songstress was spotted holding hands with her beau, whose identity she has yet to reveal, as they were leaving the concert at The Greek Theatre and making their way back to their car. Seemingly having had an amazing time during the concert, the two were also seen smiling from ear-to-ear.

For the date night out, Lizzo dressed up in a punk-rock style. She sported a monochromatic look by wearing a black crop top and lace up pants. She paired those with an oversized dark grey jacket and chunky black boots. For accessories, she kept it to a minimum by wearing only a pair of earrings and a necklace.

This was not the first time the "Good as Hell" raptress was spotted with her boyfriend, which was rumored to be Myke Wright. She has been seen having him by her side on several occasions, including on Valentine's Day and on her pre-birthday event.

Lizzo first sparked dating rumor after being seen with her mystery guy in 2021. It was not until April 18 that she finally confirmed her relationship status. While appearing on Andy Cohen's radio show "Radio Andy", she was first asked by the host, "You were photographed in L.A. in February at Craig's with a mystery man. Are you guys still together?" In return, she said, "Yeah, whatever. Yeah."

Andy pressed on by asking, "You're Lizzo, a huge superstar, and this person is whoever that person is. Is that hard … in a relationship?" Responding to the inquiry, Lizzo stated while managing to keep her boyfriend's identity hush-hush, "If you have the right person then no. Not at all, it's not even a factor. It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does."