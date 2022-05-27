Josh Duggar's Sister Jill Believes There's 'Justice and Vengeance' After His Prison Sentencing

Instagram Celebrity

The younger sister of the disgraced former reality star, along with her husband Derick Dillard, says that they are 'neither rejoicing nor disappointed' after her brother is ordered to live behind bars for 151 months.

May 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Josh Duggar's sister Jill Duggar has reacted to his prison sentencing. After the disgraced former reality star was ordered by the court to live behind bars for more than 12 years, the wife of Derick Dillard said that she's "thankful it's finally over."

"Yesterday we learned that Josh was given a 151-month sentence in federal prison for his crime of CSAM. The last several weeks and months have been difficult emotionally," Jill and her husband Derick wrote via their website on Thursday, May 26. "Yesterday was another one of those hard days."

Jill and Derick further noted that they "are neither rejoicing nor disappointed by the sentence, but we are thankful it's finally over." The couple added, "The Bible clearly states that God effects justice and vengeance through the governing authorities."

"Though some believe Josh should have received a greater sentence and still fewer believe he should have received a lighter sentence, God has carried out his vengeance today for his unspeakable criminal activity," Jill and Derick continued. "Until now, he has yet to be held accountable to the extent necessary to cause change in his dangerous pattern of behavior."

Jill, who claimed she was a victim of Josh's abuse in 2013, went on to say her brother had yet to be held accountable in a means necessary to change his "dangerous pattern of behavior" until now.

Jill and Derick later suggested a decade in prison may be Josh's only chance at rehabilitation. "Hopefully, Josh can actually begin to get treatment and begin to work toward a lifestyle where he is less likely to re-offend," they added. They then concluded their message by noting that they "continue to love Josh and his family and will be there for them however we can."

On Wednesday, May 25, Josh was ordered to serve 151 months in federal prison and pay $50,000 in fines after he was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography. Once he is released, he will have an additional 20 years of supervision by a parole officer.

Following the sentencing hearing, Josh's cousin Amy Duggar insisted that "twelve and a half years isn't enough." Amy, who previously asked Anna Duggar to reconsider her marriage to Josh, told Celebuzz!, "But I hope that every single second he's there feels like an eternity."

As for Anna, she was spotted leaving the courthouse looking heartbroken and depressed. An insider spilled that the mother-of-seven, who has consistently been one of Josh's biggest supporters, wasn't "shocked by the sentencing.

"Anna and the family were prepared for a longer prison sentence, not that 12 years isn't long … It's bad, but it could have been worse," the source told In Touch Weekly. "[Anna] is relieved that it's over. Now comes the hard decision, whether to stay and wait for Josh to come out or start her life over without him."