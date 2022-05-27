Jude Law Joins New 'Star Wars' Series, 'Skeleton Crew'

INSTAR IMAGES/Cover Images TV

At the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California, Lucasfilm confirms the new series that is being developed by 'Spider-Man' trilogy director Jon Watts and 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' writer Christopher Ford.

AceShowbiz - Jude Law is buckling up for an adventure to the galaxy far, far away. The two-time Academy Award-nominated actor has been confirmed to lead a new "Star Wars" series, which has now been given an official title, "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew".

The news was shared during Star Wars Celebration at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California on Thursday, May 26. The project has been rumored on "Star Wars" fan sites for months, with news that Law joining the "Star Wars" universe surfacing in April.

"Skeleton Crew" comes from "Spider-Man" trilogy director Jon Watts and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" writer Christopher Ford. It was operating under the code name "Grammar Rodeo", which Watts confirmed at the fan event is reference to an episode of "The Simpsons" in which Bart and his schoolmates steal a car and run away for a week under the pretext of going to a school event.

The story is set in the New Republic era. Taking place in the same timeline as "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett", "Skeleton Crew" is about "a group of kids, about 10 years old, from a tiny little planet who accidentally get lost in the Star Wars galaxy. It's the story of their journey trying to find their way home," Watts revealed. He added, "It stars four kids but it's not a kids show."

Details about Law's character are yet to be unveiled, while casting is currently underway for the four preteens who will appear on the show. Production is slated to start this summer with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni executive producing. Filoni also teased at the Star Wars Celebration that the new series is "as much for kids as 'The Clone Wars'."

No premiere date is set for the new series just yet.