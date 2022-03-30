 
 

Amy Schumer Mocked for Saying She's 'Triggered and Traumatized' by Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Amy Schumer Mocked for Saying She's 'Triggered and Traumatized' by Will Smith's Oscars Slap
Celebrity

The 'I Feel Pretty' actress, who served as a co-host at the 94th Academy Awards, also praises her comedian pal as he handled the actor's slap 'like a pro.'

  • Mar 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amy Schumer was among those who weighed in on Will Smith and Chris Rock's drama at the 2022 Oscars. Unfortunately, the "I Feel Pretty" actress found herself being mocked by online users for saying she's "triggered and traumatized" by the slapping incident.

The comedienne offered her two cents through an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 30. "I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series [Life & Beth] and see me on tour this fall. But for real. Still triggered and traumatized," she first penned.

"I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing," she added. "So much pain in @willsmith anyway I'm still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.

  See also...

Amy's statements didn't sit well with many Twitter users. One person in particular argued, "I feel more traumatised by Hollywood's obsession with cramming Amy Schumer's lack of talent down our throat. It's always people with no lips that have the most to say."

"you saw a dude get slapped. get over it," another individual suggested. Someone else tweeted, "Trust a white woman to portray herself as a victim of something she's not a victim of." A different user then chimed in, "(Some) white people's need to be victimized is just wild to me."

Will smacked Chris in the face after the comic poked fun at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved hair during the annual event. The "King Richard" actor, however, [u=/news/view/00184418.html]owned up to his mistake] as he wrote on Instagram, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

