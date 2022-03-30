 
 

Andi Dorfman Debuts Engagement Ring After Blaine Hart Proposal

Andi Dorfman Debuts Engagement Ring After Blaine Hart Proposal
When detailing the proposal, the season 10 star of 'The Bachelorette' reveals that she 'didn't even remember seeing the ring at first' because she directly hugged his now-fiance while crying.

AceShowbiz - Andi Dorfman is hearing wedding bells. Having gotten engaged to her boyfriend Blaine Hart, the season 10 star of "The Bachelorette" took to social media to give fans a look at her engagement ring.

Dorfman shared a picture of the proposal on Instagram on Wednesday, March 30. In the snap, Hart was seen cradling her as they shared a sweet kiss by the beach. The TV personality, meanwhile, showed off her new diamond sparkle on that finger.

"WORTH THE WAIT!!!!" Dorfman gushed in the caption, to which former "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison replied, "So unbelievably happy for you two. So glad we got to meet him. Incredible news!" Also reacting to the happy news was Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who commented, "OMG CONGRATS!!! So exciting!!"

  See also...

Dorfman shared details of the proposal in an interview with PEOPLE. "Blaine told me he made dinner reservations and asked if I wanted to do sunset cocktails on the beach, which is something we do all the time here in L.A.," she said. "We get down to our spot, pour some wine, walked toward the water and when I turned around, he was on one knee."

"I don't even remember what he said, I just remember hugging him and crying. I didn't even remember seeing the ring at first," the reality star added. "And then after, the best part was, he told me instead of dinner we were going to stay the night at Hotel Bel-Air. So we drove home to pack a bag and when I opened the door to our home, both of our families and my closest friends were there to surprise me. That's when I really started bawling."

Dorfman went Instagram official with Hart back in November 2021. At that time, she posted a photo of herself hugging her beau during an outing in Los Angeles. While the snap didn't show Hart's face, he was seen wearing an Atlanta Braves baseball cap. In the caption, she wrote, "Forever an ATL gal," alongside a red heart emoji.

Dorfman was previously engaged to Josh Murray, who proposed to her in the finale of "The Bachelorette" season 10 in July 2014. However, they called off their engagement in January 2015 after only less than a year.

In 2020, Dorfman was linked romantically to Nick Viall, who was the first-runner up on her season. At that time, they were spotted out on a run together in Santa Monica, California. However, Viall shut down the romance rumors in June that year.

