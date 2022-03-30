'LHH' Star Apple Watts Still Fighting for Her Life Despite Successful Surgery After Fiery Car Crash

Facebook Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star reportedly has not opened her eyes and has not been able to verbally communicate after undergoing a surgery on her neck.

Mar 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Apple Watts is still fighting for her life in the hospital, nearly a week after she was seriously injured in a fiery car accident. The reality TV star reportedly still has not opened her eyes and has not been able to verbally communicate after undergoing a successful surgery on her neck on Tuesday night, March 29.

According to TMZ, sources close to Apple say the accident left her with 2 breaks in her neck, a shattered arm and a brain injury. She currently breathes on her own, but is still getting oxygen in hopes it helps with the healing process.

Apple got into the terrifying accident with a diesel truck on Wednesday, March 23. The season 5 star of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" was traveling Northbound on her way from L.A. to Las Vegas when her black Mercedes and a Ford F250 pickup truck collided. Her car reportedly burst into flames after flipping over multiple times.

Cops said that one of the passengers from the Ford pickup truck pulled Apple out of her burning car. She was then air-lifted to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, where she's being treated for "life threatening injuries" and was reportedly on life support.

Two days later, on Friday, March 25, a friend raised hope that Apple will make it out alive while slamming her death rumors. "Apple is not dead," the unnamed pal posted on Instagram Story before pleading with everyone to stop spreading the false narrative. "Everyone please stop talking & just pray. She has children that can hear these rumors & a son old enough to see the internet," the friend reminded.

"Please stop!! I am here with her & her family & my friend is alive and fighting for her life," the friend assured, before sharing their hope, "After seeing her I have more hope than ever that she will come out of this."